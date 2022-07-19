Company contracted to do McDowell’s revaluation suspended by state officials

A company contracted by McDowell County government to perform the 2023 property revaluation has been suspended by the N.C. Secretary of State due to not filing the necessary paperwork.

However, county officials said the company, which is called Assessment Solutions of North Carolina, should have the paperwork issue remedied soon.

In 2019, McDowell County officials agreed to go with a four-year cycle for revaluations which means that the next one will happen in 2023. At a meeting in July 2019, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners heard an update from Assessor Tammy Wylie and consultant Tim Cain about that year’s revaluation and what lies ahead for the future.

Counties in North Carolina are required by law to hold a revaluation of all real properties at least once every eight years. But the majority of counties in the state are moving away from the eight-year cycle and doing revaluations every six years or every four years. This is mostly due to the “sticker shock” property owners and taxpayers encounter when they get their new values after a period of eight years from the last one, according to the story from July 2019.

Cain, who is with Assessment Solutions of North Carolina, submitted a proposal to do additional work for the next revaluation as well as follow up to the work that was completed for the one in 2019. Cain is McDowell’s revaluation coordinator and the outside consultant for the process. His company Assessment Solutions of N.C. had previously worked on revaluations for such North Carolina counties as Martin, Wilson and Bladen, according to the story from July 2019.

Cain submitted a cost of $523,000, or $17 per parcel, for the additional work ahead for the next reval. Wooten said this is less than what other counties would have to pay. The average for other similar projects in the state is $28 per parcel, according to information from county officials.

After hearing from Cain and Wylie, the commissioners agreed in July 2019 to accept the proposal and go to a four-year cycle.

Since then, some local residents have expressed concern about Assessment Solutions being suspended by the N.C. Department of State because it didn’t follow state requirements.

“On July 29, 2019, McDowell County Board of Commissioners approved and signed a $607,000 contract between the McDowell County Tax Assessor and a third party private corporation called Assessment Solutions of North Carolina Inc. for the purposes of assisting the county tax assessor in the preparation and completion of the 2023 McDowell County property tax revaluation. To date this corporation has been paid $507,863,” said local business owner Ronnie Burgin.

On Oct. 13, 2017, the N.C. Secretary of State sent a notification of revenue suspension to Assessment Solutions of North Carolina. The N.C. Department of Revenue had suspended the company for failure to comply with state requirements. This happened nearly two years before McDowell County signed the contract with this company, said Burgin.

Under state law, any act performed while a company is suspended is invalid and will remain so until it is reinstated by N.C. Department of Revenue. As of May of this year, this corporation is still working and getting taxpayer money while under state suspension, said Burgin.

“The law is very clear … but the county doesn’t seem to have an issue with paying taxpayer money to this third party to perform duties that should be performed by the taxpayer-funded county tax assessor,” said Burgin. “This does not seem to be very good stewardship of taxpayer money. Does it?”

In response, McDowell County officials said the matter should be resolved soon.

In 2019, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a contract with Assessment Solutions of N.C., a company owned by Timothy Cain, for the purposes of completing the 2023 property revaluation. Cain was selected for the work based on his good standing as an appraiser with the North Carolina Department of Revenue as well as the quality of his work with the 2019 property revaluation, said County Manager Ashley Wooten.

“Recently, it was brought to the attention of the Board of Commissioners that Mr. Cain’s company was suspended by the North Carolina Secretary of State due to the failure of Mr. Cain to file paperwork with the N.C. Department of Revenue,” said Wooten to The McDowell News. “Mr. Cain was informed of this suspension, and was instructed to remedy the paperwork issue. He has indicated efforts to remedy this oversight are ongoing and should be completed within the next few weeks.”

North Carolina General Statute 105-232 allows the business to be restored with an effective date of the original suspension once all of the appropriate paperwork is submitted and approved.

On Thursday, Wooten said this matter should be resolved very soon.

“My last report was that the paperwork should now be in the hands of the Secretary of State’s Office,” he said on Thursday.

The McDowell News has not been able to contact Cain about this matter.