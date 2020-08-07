Commissioners, aldermen, school board meet separately Monday

Both the McDowell County Board of Commissioners and the Old Fort Board of Aldermen will hold their regular meetings for August on Monday.
The County Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the conference room of the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center at 634 College Drive.
The commissioners will first hear the COVID-19 update from Emergency Management Director William Kehler. They will discuss tax collector items with Collector Linda Onufrey.
Chuck Abernathy, executive director of the McDowell Economic Development Association, will speak to the board about an economic development project. An existing company from the West Coast is considering relocating to McDowell County and eventually hire 72 workers. A public hearing about incentives for this company will be held.
Under old business, Abernathy will also talk to the board about a Golden LEAF grant for the county and city of Marion project on College Drive.
The commissioners will hear updates about the public shooting range and the EMS building projects. They will talk about property on Old Morganton Road and the cleaning up of Johnny Banks mobile home park.
Under new business, the commissioners will consider administrative items, tax matters and legislative goals.
The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the board about any issue or item not on the agenda.
County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the board.
At 5:30 p.m. Monday, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen will hold the regular meeting at the Town Hall.
The aldermen will first approve the minutes and then hear public comments. They will then consider old business.
Under new business, Old Fort aldermen will hear a request from Marion Mayor Steve Little, who is also a railroad historian, and Dan Pierce, history professor at UNC-Asheville. Little and Pierce will ask the town officials for permission to erect a monument next to Andrews Geyser that will commemorate the convict laborers, many of whom were African-Americans, who built the Western North Carolina Railroad from Old Fort to Ridgecrest in the 1870s.
Old Fort officials will consider a proclamation for Overdose Awareness Day 2020.
McDowell County Board of Education
The McDowell County Board of Education will hear from Laura Davis on blended learning for 2020-2021.
The meeting is set for Monday at 6:30 p.m. in accordance to social distancing; the meeting will be held via online which the public can access at www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.
In addition to the discussion of hearing about blended learning for 2020-2021, the board will:
• Update on the Old Fort Project
• Give a COVID-19 update
• Approve consent agenda
• Hold a closed session for personnel considerations
For more information, visit www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.
