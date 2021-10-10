Column: A bushy tale -- One squirrel’s revenge

As the cold season nears, the weather reminds that time for filling up the regular bird feeders has come, along with making the season’s last batch of hummingbird food with extra sugar for long flights south. Bird feeders going up again also means contending with wily squirrels, of which we have an abundance. In addition, a plumber’s visit this week to restore our water by means of a new pump capacitor, reminds me of a favorite squirrel story.
Because of our pesky, clever raccoons and squirrels, several years ago hubby Sam put his latent engineering skills to use and rigged a pulley system from our chimney to a post on the back bank to suspend our bird feeders. Our one exception to this system was some years ago when I begged for a feeder in our back flower garden just outside the window where I have my reading/writing chair; however, our resident raccoons made re-suspending this feeder necessary.
Anyway, this new system worked well. Our raccoon didn’t dare the tight-wire excursion to the feeder and suet blocks and neither did our squirrels for a couple of years. Then, one day we saw a brave squirrel atop the bank post with a determined look on his face. As we watched, he made a tentative step onto the wire, then backed up, then tried again and managed about two feet before he swung under the wire, holding on for dear life with all fours. However, eventually, he mastered the wire and reached the first bird feeder. Unfortunately, Sam took exception to this successful trip, and after scaring Mr. Daring Do from the wire, he prepared for the next time. He hooked up the backyard hose and lay in wait.
Sure enough, a couple of days later, Mr. Daring Do successfully walked the wire to the bird feeder and immediately Sam blasted him off with a stout spray from the hose. (Don’t call the ASPCA; I’m a member. The squirrel was not harmed, and he’d just had his weekly bath.) We both laughed and thought Sam so clever; however, we had grossly underestimated the machinations of the squirrel mind.
Suddenly one morning at the end of that week, we woke up without water, an unusual problem for us because our well had never failed, even in the driest times. Sam checked what he thought he should and found no answers, so he left for work and I was left to call our plumber.
Long story short, the plumber promptly came out and immediately began his investigation by opening the trapdoor to check the pressure tank in the crawl space only to find the space full of water. Of course, we both agreed there must be a leak somewhere, so the nice fellow went to check the outside spigots first. Gone about 30 seconds, he came in, trying to hide a smile without much success.
“I’ve found your problem,” he said. “Someone left the water on outside, with the hose hooked over the patio doorknob. Somehow, it was dislodged and the nozzle landed on its handle; over time your well reserve was drained, and the water seeped under the house and into the crawl space.”
How embarrassing! I unearthed Sam’s shop vac, and the plumber and I sucked up what seemed like a gazillion gallons of water. Problem fixed, I hoped, except for the drying out.
Later, after missing all the “fun,” Sam said nothing when I repeated the water story, but we all know who left the outside spigot on. My theory: Mr. Daring Do took extreme exception to his impromptu bath earlier in the week, and being an exceedingly observant squirrel, he saw the hose hooked over the patio door knob and thought, “Old boy, knock me off the bird feeder, will you. Have a little water your own self.” Then he strolled down the bank to the patio door and cleverly dislodged the water hose, making sure the nozzle landed on its handle. I’ll never be convinced otherwise, and old Sam should consider himself lucky. Ordinary squirrels have been known to attack rather large, poisonous snakes, kill and eat them. Ha!
About the writer: Barbara W. McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She, her husband Sam and their adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife, including racoon Zorretta and Spooky Old Alice, their lone turkey. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing.