Column: A bushy tale -- One squirrel’s revenge

Sure enough, a couple of days later, Mr. Daring Do successfully walked the wire to the bird feeder and immediately Sam blasted him off with a stout spray from the hose. (Don’t call the ASPCA; I’m a member. The squirrel was not harmed, and he’d just had his weekly bath.) We both laughed and thought Sam so clever; however, we had grossly underestimated the machinations of the squirrel mind.

Suddenly one morning at the end of that week, we woke up without water, an unusual problem for us because our well had never failed, even in the driest times. Sam checked what he thought he should and found no answers, so he left for work and I was left to call our plumber.

Long story short, the plumber promptly came out and immediately began his investigation by opening the trapdoor to check the pressure tank in the crawl space only to find the space full of water. Of course, we both agreed there must be a leak somewhere, so the nice fellow went to check the outside spigots first. Gone about 30 seconds, he came in, trying to hide a smile without much success.

“I’ve found your problem,” he said. “Someone left the water on outside, with the hose hooked over the patio doorknob. Somehow, it was dislodged and the nozzle landed on its handle; over time your well reserve was drained, and the water seeped under the house and into the crawl space.”