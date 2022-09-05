Columbia Forest Products celebrates 40th anniversary. Employees of Old Fort plant take part

Columbia Forest Products celebrated its 40th anniversary in McDowell County on Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Historic Carson House’s Jubilee Arbor.

Employees from the Old Fort plant, corporate management, elected officials and community leaders gathered to celebrate 40 successful years of poplar plywood production.

Columbia Forest Products estimates that since 1982, the Old Fort location has produced over 100 million plywood panels that have been shipped across the United States. Roughly 350 people are employed by the Old Fort location, making it one of the largest employers in McDowell County.

Aside from being a major player in the world of plywood production, Columbia Forest Products takes pride in giving back to their local communities via their “care teams.” Columbia Forest Products is also an ESOP, or an employee-owned company.

State Sens. Ralph Hise and Warren Daniel attended the celebration, as well as N.C. House Rep. Dudley Greene. Marion Mayor Steve Little, City Council members Ann Harkey and Don Ramsey, and county commissioners Brenda Vaughn and Patrick Ellis were in attendance as well.

Columbia Forest Products Old Fort Plant Manager Randy Marsh welcomed guests and thanked everyone for attending before introducing members of Columbia Forest Products’ corporate staff. Kim Effler, president and CEO of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, thanked the elected officials and various guests for attending. Roughly 75 people came to show their support.

Columbia Forest Products also held a party recently for its employees and their families at Camping World of Marion. They enjoyed food, games and inflatables and a climbing wall for the children.

If you or someone you know might be interested in employment at Columbia Forest Products, you can contact Danielle Stilwell at hstilwell@cfpwood.com, or visit the Columbia Forest Products website at www.columbiaforestproducts.com.