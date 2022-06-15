Cheri Beasley, Democrat for Senate, to hold town hall event in Marion on Friday

Cheri Beasley, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate from North Carolina, will hold a town hall event in downtown Marion on Friday.

The event for McDowell County will start at noon Friday at the Spillway Bridge & Co. at 93 S. Main St. Beasley will discuss her platform and speak about issues important to rural North Carolinians. Then she will take questions from local residents, followed by a meet and greet with attendees, according to a news release.

Beasley is an attorney and jurist who served as the chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court from 2019-20. She was the first African-American woman to hold this office.

“Throughout her service, Cheri protected our constitutional rights and applied the law fairly and independently,” reads a news release. “She worked to make schools safe and strong, including working with law enforcement and educators to keep students in classrooms and out of the courtroom. She implemented paid family leave as chief justice to over 6,000 court employees to help people take care of their families and succeed in their jobs. Cheri created the first human trafficking court in North Carolina to hold traffickers accountable and support victims.”

Beasley had previously been appointed an associate justice in 2012. Before that, she had served on the North Carolina Court of Appeals and as a district court judge in Cumberland County, according to online sources.

This year, she is seeking the U.S. Senate seat from North Carolina, which is being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Burr. She will face Republican Ted Budd in the November election.

Beasley is visiting other counties in western North Carolina and meeting with their residents. This week, she is scheduled to visit Swain, Clay and Yancey counties as well.

“Beasley’s visits are part of her Unite North Carolina tour to hear from voters in western North Carolina about the issues that matter most to them and share her message of what’s at stake in this election and the opportunity this year to elect a senator who will fight for all of North Carolina in Washington,” reads a news release.