Carolina Caring’s Cardinal Kids Program adds resource

An nonprofit that serves McDowell and 11 other counties welcomes a pediatric nurse practitioner specializing in caring for sick children.

Kayla Overstreet, MSN, APRN, CPNP, has joined Carolina Caring’s Cardinal Kids Program as pediatric nurse practitioner.

Cardinal Kids is one of the few programs in North Carolina that offers specialized palliative and hospice care to seriously ill children and their families.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling.

Cardinal Kids began seeing patients in 2019 in Burke, Alexander, Catawba and Lincoln counties but, as demand for care increased, the program was expanded into our 12-county service area: Alexander, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, McDowell, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties.