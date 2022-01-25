Carolina Caring’s Cardinal Kids Program adds resource

An nonprofit that serves McDowell and 11 other counties welcomes a pediatric nurse practitioner specializing in caring for sick children.
Kayla Overstreet, MSN, APRN, CPNP, has joined Carolina Caring’s Cardinal Kids Program as pediatric nurse practitioner.
Cardinal Kids is one of the few programs in North Carolina that offers specialized palliative and hospice care to seriously ill children and their families.
Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling.
Cardinal Kids began seeing patients in 2019 in Burke, Alexander, Catawba and Lincoln counties but, as demand for care increased, the program was expanded into our 12-county service area: Alexander, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, McDowell, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties.
Overstreet earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Jacksonville State University and went on to receive a master of science in nursing from University of Alabama in Birmingham. Prior to joining Carolina Caring, she spent over 10 years in pediatrics, with the last four years as an APRN in pediatric palliative care at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
As a community-based Cardinal Kids healthcare provider, Overstreet will work alongside a team of doctors, nurses, social workers and chaplains to provide expert, customized pediatric care to children with chronic conditions and life-threatening illnesses. She will partner with each child’s regular physician and their family caregivers to manage the pain and other symptoms caused by their illness, and help them make the most of each day.
“I’m honored to be able help children and families during some of their most vulnerable times," says Overstreet. “It's my mission to support and empower them as they face a serious illness."
For more information, visit carolinacaring.org.