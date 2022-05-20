Carolina Caring named one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare

For the fourth year in a row, Modern Healthcare has selected Carolina Caring as one of its Best Places to Work in Healthcare.

The nonprofit serious illness care provider is being recognized for leveraging a profoundly engaged workforce to create a culture of excellence that consistently delivers innovative, compassionate care. In 2021, Carolina Caring ranked No. 4 on the list. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners in its Oct. 3 issue.

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the health care industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

“We are so proud to be recognized as an organization where our employees feel valued for their contributions,” says President and CEO Dana Killian. "We see firsthand how they go above and beyond every day in caring deeply about the people we serve."

"After the many stressors placed on the health care workforce during the pandemic and the resulting Great Resignation, we know those employees are battling burnout, increased work volumes and their own physical and mental health challenges," said Modern Healthcare Publisher Fawn Lopez. "The organizations that have focused significant resources and energy to support their staff throughout these especially challenging times deserve the loyalty of their teams and the recognition of the entire industry.”

Carolina Caring’s place on the list for 2022 will be announced Sept. 29 at the Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala at the Hilton Nashville Downtown in Nashville, Tenn.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties, including McDowell, across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.