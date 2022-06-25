Camper fire, explosions reported south of Marion

McDowell firefighters and emergency workers responded to a report of a camper fire and explosions Saturday near the Vein Mountain community south of Marion.

The initial call came in about 2:45 p.m. The address was 182 Walton Place Drive, near Macedonia Church Loop and Vein Mountain Road.

According to emergency radio traffic, the dispatcher could "hear explosions over the phone while talking to the caller."

Firefighters arriving on the scene found one structure on the ground, a vehicle involved and another structure either involved or threatened, according to emergency radio traffic.

A person reportedly made it out of the camper. The fire was under control at 3: 21 p.m.

This is a developing story.