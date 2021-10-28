Calling All Clans: Second-annual Foothills Highland Games start Friday in McDowell

Come one, come all, clan or no clan, to the second annual Foothills Highlands Games this weekend at the Back Forty Fairgrounds rain or shine at 650 Dairy Road south of Marion.

Tickets are $20 for the event for adults and cover the whole weekend of activities. Cofounders Chris Marsh and Brandon Fisher said this event is for everyone, young and old to enjoy.

“At the birth of this idea, there was a great sense of obligation to the community, our hometown and our family. Ttraditions and cultures are very important to us. We felt like this was long overdue. We have a mantra, ‘We are the people’s games.’ For every man. If you come to the games, you are a spectator because you want to be, but we encourage everyone to be involved in the games,” said Fisher. “None of this would be possible without everyone who has supported us. We have had people put their own money and time into ensuring the success of this event.”

Gates open at noon on Friday. If you bought tickets through EventBrite, please bring proof of purchase. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate: $20 for adults, $15 for local heroes, $10 for ages 6 to 10, and 5 and under is free. That cost covers the whole weekend. Tent camping spots are available, first come first serve for $10 per night per person. Kids 10 and under are free.