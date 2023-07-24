As the start of another new school year draws closer, McDowell’s businesses, organizations and individuals have an opportunity to become a Back to School Buddy.

Both the McDowell Access to Care and Health (MATCH) and West Marion. Inc are asking local business owners, churches and organizations to help students get off to a good start for the coming school year.

“Summer is flying by, and the Back-to-School season is upon us,” reads a news release. “With the cost of living so high, families are struggling to put food on the table. Traditional back to school expenses such as haircuts, shoes, a lunch box, or a new back to school outfit seem out of reach for many parents and grandparents.

“MATCH and West Marion Inc. believe all children deserve the opportunity to start the school year off with adequate support and opportunity. We are asking local businesses, organizations, churches, and individuals to become a Back to School Buddy. We will be providing 100 bookbags filled with school supplies, and with your donation, we can do more!”

Both MATCH and West Marion Inc. are offering sponsorships for all budget levels to provide shoes, clothing, haircuts and other necessities for students in need.

There are several levels of sponsorship to meet different budget needs:

$10: Purchase a lunch box for a student.

$25: Purchase a haircut at a local salon or barber shop.

$40: Purchase a new pair of shoes for a student.

$50: Purchase a Back to School outfit for a student.

$125: Purchase a lunch box, haircut, pair of shoes and a back to school outfit.

To become a Back to School Buddy, visit bit.ly/46ZkGiq.

MATCH and West Marion Inc. are asking all donations be received by Friday, Aug. 18.

You can make checks payable to: West Marion Inc., 220 W. Grayson St., Marion, NC 28752 or go to Paypal: westmarioncommunityforum@gmail.com.

West Marion Inc is a nonprofit organization under IRS Code 510(3)© of N.C. statutes. All donations are tax deductible. A tax receipt will be provided upon request, according to the news release.

And next month, both organizations will host a back to school community resource fair. It will be held Thursday, Aug. 24, from 3:30-5 p.m. at Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church at 201 Ridley St.

At this event, folks will find bookbags filled with school supplies, coupon cards for haircuts, a free hot dog dinner, Manna FoodBank distribution and school physicals provided by Western North Carolina Community Services. There are more than 30 community vendors scheduled for this event.

They include MATCH, West Marion Inc., McDowell 4-H, McDowell Local Food Advisory Council McDowell Head Start, Healthy Blue, Foothills Food Hub, Freedom Life Ministries, East Marion International Pentecostal Holiness Church, Centro Unido Latino Americano, RHA, McDowell Health Department, WNNCHS, Healthy Blue, Community Action Opportunities, Legal Aid, Marion Police Department, McDowell IMPACT, McDowell County Public Library, PROMAN Staffing, Vaya Health, McDowell Technical Community College, Mission Ministries Alliance, Pisgah Legal, Marion East Community Forum, NC Works, Council on Aging, Wings of Flight Center for Change, Black Mountain Counseling Center and more.

To become a vendor, call 828-583-6733.

“Let’s help our students start the school year wrapped in love and support!” reads the news release.

For more information, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077665622092