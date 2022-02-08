Burrito Bros. opens new restaurant in Miller Complex in Marion

“This is really just the beginning,” said Daniel. “There’s some big things we want to add this summer.”

The new Burrito Bros. location at the Miller Complex has a large outside seating area running the length of that section of the building. The eatery will be open an extra day and have longer hours.

Even with this new location, Burrito Bros. is not abandoning its eatery at 9 N. Main St. The owners have new plans for that as well.

“We want to open a breakfast place at the North Main location,” said Daniel.

Their breakfast eatery should open there sometime in March. It will be a breakfast-brunch place eatery with traditional breakfast foods but there will be some different items on the menu too.

“We want to put a new twist on the breakfast items we will be bringing,” said Daniel.

Daniel added that he, brother Lee Roy and wife Brandi invested a lot of time and resources into the North Main Street location. He did not want to part with it.