Burrito Bros. opens new restaurant in Miller Complex in Marion

One of Marion’s most beloved restaurants is serving its popular nachos, tacos and quesadillas at a new and bigger location with some added features. And the owners of Burrito Bros. have exciting plans for their North Main Street location.
Since 2017, brothers Daniel Rodriguez Jr. and Lee Roy Rodriguez have operated their successful Mexican eatery in the corner building at 9 N. Main St. Inspired by their parents Daniel and Maria Rodriguez, the brothers first started their business in a food truck and they were able to take it to another level by opening their lunch and dinner eatery at the corner of West Court and North Main.
Located close to Refinery 13 and Mica Town Brewing, Burrito Bros. has become an essential part of Marion’s North Block and an important part of the downtown’s revitalization. Burrito Bros. was featured on UNC-TV’s show “North Carolina Weekend.” Their slogan has been “roll one with us.”
Now, the brothers and co-owner Brandi Rodriguez are hoping customers will roll one with them at the Larry D. Miller Business Complex. The new and bigger location for Burrito Bros. is located at 29 Logan St., Suite N.
This new location can seat 95 customers and will be even more of a “sit-down” restaurant than the North Main Street one. There is more parking available and a very large outdoor seating area too.
The operators of the Miller Complex asked Burrito Bros. to relocate there and Daniel and Lee Roy Rodriguez considered the possibilities of having a bigger and more accessible place.
“We wanted to move here so we could have more spaces for parking,” said Daniel Rodriguez to The McDowell News. “We wanted to have a bigger kitchen so we could do more catering.”
The larger space in the Miller Complex also means more items will be added to the menu. These will include chimichangas, monster nachos for two and birria, which is a traditional Mexican soup or stew.
“We’ve added a few items now on the menu with the intentions of bringing in weekly specials,” said Daniel.
The brothers have listened to their customers and have reformatted the menu completely to make it easier to read. They will still have the popular Frankendilla, burritos and tacos.
“We did not remove anything. We only added,” said Daniel.
They have upgraded their tortilla chips and will use ones that are crispier and tastier. There will be a salsa bar where you can pick different types from mild to hot and spicy.
The new location will have a full bar that can serve mixed drinks and a larger selection of beers.
“This is really just the beginning,” said Daniel. “There’s some big things we want to add this summer.”
The new Burrito Bros. location at the Miller Complex has a large outside seating area running the length of that section of the building. The eatery will be open an extra day and have longer hours.
Even with this new location, Burrito Bros. is not abandoning its eatery at 9 N. Main St. The owners have new plans for that as well.
“We want to open a breakfast place at the North Main location,” said Daniel.
Their breakfast eatery should open there sometime in March. It will be a breakfast-brunch place eatery with traditional breakfast foods but there will be some different items on the menu too.
“We want to put a new twist on the breakfast items we will be bringing,” said Daniel.
Daniel added that he, brother Lee Roy and wife Brandi invested a lot of time and resources into the North Main Street location. He did not want to part with it.
With the new location and the breakfast place, Burrito Bros. will look to hire more employees. Right now, the eatery has 10 workers and they are about to double that or probably hire even more, said Daniel and Lee Roy.
There are other changes in store for that old building, which is now owned by Ledbetter Properties, LLC. Recently, new windows were installed in the upper level at that corner with the plan of adding upstairs apartments. The new owner has plans for the outside as well.
“Our long term goal is to put apartments on the second floor,” said Crystal Ledbetter of Ledbetter Properties. “There is a lot of work to be done on the interior. We are also improving the exterior. We have prepared the exterior for paint when temperatures warm and are also going to improve the sign board above two of the business spaces. We have gotten so much positive support over the building’s revitalization. When we recently installed the second floor arched windows people went wild.”
With the two locations, Burrito Bros. is looking forward to continue its tradition of serving delicious food and keeping its customers satisfied.
“We started off with a food truck,” said Daniel. “We really want to make our customers feel welcome. The customers have been very supportive. They brought us here.”