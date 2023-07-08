OLD FORT — A budding entrepreneur is seeking the community’s support so his dream of opening a coffee shop in Old Fort can become a reality.

For more than four weekends in a row, Nathan Smith has held a pop-up coffee stand in front of an old brick building at 39 Catawba Ave. in Old Fort. On a recent Saturday, he was out front serving up freshly brewed cups of pour over coffee such as Colombia Huila and Ethiopia guji for $3 each and nitro cold brew for $4. These weekend coffee pop-ups are a way for him to let the Old Fort community know what he’s got to offer and also invite folks to support his brewing business.

On that Saturday, Smith talked to The McDowell News about what he’s planning to have in the town.

The name for his planned new business is Seeker Coffee and he intends to open it in that building at 39 Catawba Ave.

“It is a community space,” he told The McDowell News. “I’m looking to establish a place where people can gather in Old Fort.”

To help him accomplish this goal, he has launched a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe where people can donate for the start of his new business. As of Thursday, the campaign has raised $5,530 of the $25,000 goal. That amount represents 22 different donations.

You can see the GoFundMe page here at www.gofundme.com/f/bring-seeker-coffee-to-downtown-old-fort-nc.

Smith said he has worked for 10 years in the coffee shop business as a technician, roaster and barista.

Originally from Kansas City, Kansas, Smith and his wife and her family live in Black Mountain. Among their various paying jobs, they are also both musicians. He first visited the area more than 14 years ago and now lives just a couple blocks from the coffee shop they plan to open, according to his GoFundMe page.

“My passion for coffee and long history in the business started with my time in the San Francisco Bay Area where I worked as a barista, espresso machine repair technician, and roasting assistant for Blue Bottle and Pinhole Coffee,” reads his GoFundMe page. “I was incredibly fortunate to learn from some of the best in the business who are now lifelong friends and mentors.”

Smith, his friends and the building’s owner have steadily worked to transform the more than 100-year-old brick structure on Catawba Avenue into his dream coffee shop. They have renovated the interior and added new paint to the front of the building.

His campaign states he hopes to meet that $25,000 goal by Monday, July 31, so the coffee shop can open by this fall.

“This fundraiser will allow Seeker Coffee to get off to a solid start without being buried in high-interest loans and other debts that are most easily accessible, but generally burden, first-time independent business owners,” reads the campaign’s GoFundMe page. “While I’m applying for local grants, working with local business nonprofits, and looking for other potential funding opportunities, those processes are slow and competitive. With a whole lot of sweat equity and $25K, we’ll have the cushion we need to make quick progress now in order to open by the fall. I’ve spoken to several contractors, received estimates, and the building owner and I are making many of the repairs and improvements ourselves. However, there are some areas where we need professional help and items we need to purchase to get the shop up and running.”

If they can raise the $25,000, it will allow Smith and his partners to build a coffee bar with seating, make necessary electrical and plumbing repairs, add furniture and dishware and install a Linea espresso machine, according to the campaign’s page.

Once it opens, Seeker Coffee will offer top-quality coffee and more.

“I will be using delicious, locally sourced coffee,” reads the campaign’s page. “I’m also in conversation with a local baker and we hope to offer quality, substantial food service at the shop. Together, we’ll work to create a welcoming gathering space.

“Asheville and surrounding areas have seen rapid growth over the past few years, but we hope that Old Fort will retain its neighborly, unique sense of community. With your support, I will be able to complete the final pieces and set an opening date. I’m truly looking forward to serving my community and creating a vibrant downtown hangout in Old Fort, NC.”

Smith said he’s had a lot of people stop by for the weekend pop-ups, including folks from Asheville, Marion, Morganton, Rutherfordton, Charlotte and other places.

It has already been noticed by people on Facebook.

“Had a great coffee this morning! We are looking forward to the shop opening!” posted Lyn Ivanowicz.

Smith said you can also find Seeker Coffee on Instagram @seekercoffeenc and there is a website coming soon.