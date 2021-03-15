Bridging the gap during COVID-19: McDowell reaches out to entire community

That’s were Kathy Arriola came in.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We thought it was important for people to show up to a testing site and have someone that looked like them and spoke their language greet them,” Swepson said.

Arriola was honored that she was selected for the position, but was worried about the role she was about to undertake.

“My first few days of working at testing sites were scary just because of the unknowns of COVID, but I was so glad I could help take down language barriers,” she said.

Arriola, a McDowell County native, is glad she and fellow bilingual public health and emergency management workers can help make testing more accessible to those who do not speak English.

“We’ve worked alongside one another to make sure that everyone has the information they need,” she said. “I grew up with immigrant parents who knew very little English. I grew up interpreting documents and conversations for them. Just being able to provide these services to other individuals has changed my life.”

Swepson is glad the West Marion Community Forum has been able to provide this additional support to Emergency Services and Public Health. She realizes this additional support not only helps those in marginalized sections but the entire community.