Bridging the gap during COVID-19: McDowell reaches out to entire community

When the COVID-19 pandemic began last spring, West Marion Community Forum Executive Director Paula Swepson and her fellow community forum members were more than 700 miles away in New Orleans at the National Good Food Network Conference.
That conference ended early because of the rapid spread of the virus. On her journey home, Swepson began thinking of ways she and the community forum could help in the early stages of a burgeoning global crisis.
Flash forward to the first offsite COVID-19 testing site at Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church. It was there when the West Marion Forum reached out to public health and McDowell Emergency Services to see how they could help.
“The forum was talking to Emergency Services Director William Kehler and Foothills Health Director Karen Powell about the ways we could help them,” said Swepson. “Both Will and Karen said that there was a large number of those in the Latinx community that were testing positive. As soon as we heard that, we reached out to Jason Baisden, our program director for Kate B. Reynolds, to see if there was a grant that could help fund an interpreter for the Latinx community.”
The forum found there was a new grant opportunity that might pay for a translator to help during COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. It was then they decided to apply for the grant and also temporarily fund the interpreter to assist with COVID-19 testing until the grant came through.
That’s were Kathy Arriola came in.
“We thought it was important for people to show up to a testing site and have someone that looked like them and spoke their language greet them,” Swepson said.
Arriola was honored that she was selected for the position, but was worried about the role she was about to undertake.
“My first few days of working at testing sites were scary just because of the unknowns of COVID, but I was so glad I could help take down language barriers,” she said.
Arriola, a McDowell County native, is glad she and fellow bilingual public health and emergency management workers can help make testing more accessible to those who do not speak English.
“We’ve worked alongside one another to make sure that everyone has the information they need,” she said. “I grew up with immigrant parents who knew very little English. I grew up interpreting documents and conversations for them. Just being able to provide these services to other individuals has changed my life.”
Swepson is glad the West Marion Community Forum has been able to provide this additional support to Emergency Services and Public Health. She realizes this additional support not only helps those in marginalized sections but the entire community.
“Hiring Kathy for this role has really opened up doors between the community forum and our institutional partners,” said Swepson. “They now know that if they need us, they can just reach out and we’ll do what we can to make sure they have what they need. We’re a catalyst they can use to do good in our community.”
For more information about the West Marion Community Forum’s work, check out the book “Shift Happens in Community: A Toolkit to Build Power & Ignite Change” by Paula F. Swepson and Mary K. Snow.
Landdis Hollifield is public information officer/city clerk for the City of Marion. She continues to work for the Emergency Operations Center during the pandemic.