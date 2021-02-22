BREAKING: Suspect dead, McDowell County deputy wounded in exhange of gunfire after traffic stop

A suspect was shot and killed and a deputy was wounded during an early morning traffic stop in McDowell County, authorities said Monday.

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office released the following information:

During a vehicle stop in the Nebo community in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 22, gunshots were exchanged between a McDowell County sheriff’s deputy and occupants of the vehicle, resulting in the fatal wounding of one suspect and a second suspect being taken into custody. The sheriff’s deputy was treated and released from the hospital.

Notifications are being made to the family of the deceased. The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the name of the deputy involved at this time.

“Our prayers go out to the family of the deceased, and we are very blessed that our deputy was not more seriously injured during this deadly encounter,” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting. Further information will be released through their public information officer.