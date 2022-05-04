BREAKING: Structure fires reported at Lake James near marina

Multiple fire departments from McDowell and Burke counties are on the scene of structure fires at Lake James near Bear Creek Marina.

Shortly before 7 p.m., emergency radio traffic said a cabin on Bear Cliff Drive was on fire. At least two other structures may be involved, according to initial calls.

Hankins-North Fork Volunteer Fire Department was in charge of the scene. Firefighters set up a water point at Black Bear access.

This is a developing story and more details will be provided as they become available.