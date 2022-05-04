 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking editor's pick

BREAKING: Structure fires reported at Lake James near marina

  • Updated
  • 0
6 bear cliff drive 2.jpg

Multiple fire departments from McDowell and Burke counties are on the scene of structure fires at Lake James near Bear Creek Marina.

Shortly before 7 p.m., emergency radio traffic said a cabin on Bear Cliff Drive was on fire. At least two other structures may be involved, according to initial calls.

Hankins-North Fork Volunteer Fire Department was in charge of the scene. Firefighters set up a water point at Black Bear access.

This is a developing story and more details will be provided as they become available.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This all-electric airplane is a breakthrough in aeronautics