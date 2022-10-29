 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BREAKING: Serious vehicle crash reported at intersection of US 64 and NC 226 South in McDowell

  Updated
20-crash map.jpg

A satellite view of the location of the crash at the intersection of US 64 and NC 226 South on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

 GOOGLE MAPS

A serious vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of US 64 and NC 226 South in McDowell County around noon on Saturday, according to emergency radio traffic.

Three vehicles were involved and some caught fire, according to reports. In addition to units from McDowell, responders from Burke County were headed to the scene.

Emergency workers shut down U.S. 64 at Fortune Road shortly before 12:30 p.m.

An emergency medical helicopter was called to the scene with a landing zone set up at Trinity Church Loop.

This is a developing story.

