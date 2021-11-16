BREAKING: Old Fort Trails Project approved and funded. First part of trail opens next summer.

“Even without the first foot of trail yet built, this project already proves how a love for the outdoors brings people together from very different backgrounds and cultures, for a common purpose and for the joy of being in nature,” said Logan.

“This started as a discussion of how to give users in the forest a way to get from the amazing backcountry trails into downtown Old Fort,” said McDougald. “Through community engagement efforts, this initial concept has expanded into a plan for 42 miles of new trail. That is the power of community involvement. We’ve touched something in the community that is bigger than any one of us, and has the power to bring people together around something that is fundamental to our health and well being.”

More than 110 jobs and careers have bloomed in the past two years because of the existing trails and the promise of additional recreation use, all within walking and biking distance from the Old Fort downtown on 70,000-plus acres of public lands that surround the town. In addition to the construction funds awarded to the G5 Trail Collective, Eagle Market Street Development Corporation was awarded $280,000 by the Dogwood Health Trust to expand services in Old Fort to support small business and equitable development.