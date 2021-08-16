 Skip to main content
BREAKING: McDowell schools mandate masks indoors
BREAKING: McDowell schools mandate masks indoors

More than 100 people watched the meeting by Zoom Monday night at times. This is screenshot of the meeting.

The McDowell County Board of Education voted Monday night to require masks for students, staff and visitors indoors when classes begin.

The descision by the board was unanimous. 

It will be revisited on a regular basis. The vote came after Superintendent Mark Garrett reviewed the most recent local COVID-19 numbers. It also followed a State of Emergency declaration by McDowell County, Marion and Old Fort governments because of rising numbers.

This is a developing story. Check back on Tuesday for more information.

