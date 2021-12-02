 Skip to main content
BREAKING: Crash shuts down NC 226 North on the mountain in McDowell
At 1:20 p.m., emergency personnel were shutting down NC 226 North on the mountain in McDowell County after a tractor-trailer crash.

According to emergency radio traffic, the truck overturned and there was an entrapment. Multiple agencies were en route.

Emergency personnel are setting up a landing zone at the Pepsi Cola plant on US 221 North for a medical helicopter.

Motorists should avoid the area until the scene is cleared. This is a developing story.

