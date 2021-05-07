 Skip to main content
Boger retires from City of Marion: May 1, 2021 proclaimed Joan Boger Day
Boger retires from City of Marion: May 1, 2021 proclaimed Joan Boger Day

050921-mmn-nws-joanretires-p1.jpg

Pictured, left, are Marion Mayor Steve Little and retired City Administrative Assistant Joan Boger.

 SUBMITTED

On Friday, April 30, the City of Marion held a drop-in retirement reception for Administrative Assistant Joan Boger. Boger worked for the City of Marion for more than 15 years. During the celebration, Mayor Steve Little presented her with a proclamation naming May 1, 2021 as Joan Boger Day. The proclamation read as follows:

A PROCLAMATION HONORING JOAN BOGER UPON HER RETIREMENT FROM THE CITY OF MARION

MAY 1, 2021

WHEREAS, Joan Boger joined the City of Marion team over 15 years ago as Administrative Assistant, becoming a full-time employee on February 6, 2006; and

WHEREAS, Joan has been a committed and dedicated public servant, and has worked tirelessly and cooperatively to serve the citizens of Marion faithfully with excellent customer service skills and dedication to her job, with exceptional attendance; and

WHEREAS, Joan has gone above and beyond for over 15 years keeping the staff at City Hall organized and providing administrative support for all City of Marion functions; and

WHEREAS, Joan has actively volunteered in the Marion community to help her neighbors and to make a difference for its citizens; and

WHEREAS, Joan has brightened the days at City Hall for City staff and the public with her contagious smile and laughter and has made a positive impact on the lives she has touched, is well respected by her fellow employees and the public and, most of all, is a lady of integrity and strong character and a true professional; and

WHEREAS, Joan will be retiring from City service, effective May 1, 2021, and will be greatly missed by everyone associated with the City of Marion; and

WHEREAS, the City of Marion desires to recognize and honor Joan Boger on her 15 years of service to the City of Marion and to our community and to wish her the best of success in her retirement.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Stephen R. Little, Mayor of the City of Marion, North Carolina, do hereby proclaim Saturday, May 1, 2021 as Joan Boger Day in the City of Marion and thank Joan for her 15 years of dedicated service with the City and for all of the citizens of our community.

PROCLAIMED this the 30th day of April, 2021

