Boger retires from City of Marion: May 1, 2021 proclaimed Joan Boger Day

On Friday, April 30, the City of Marion held a drop-in retirement reception for Administrative Assistant Joan Boger. Boger worked for the City of Marion for more than 15 years. During the celebration, Mayor Steve Little presented her with a proclamation naming May 1, 2021 as Joan Boger Day. The proclamation read as follows:

A PROCLAMATION HONORING JOAN BOGER UPON HER RETIREMENT FROM THE CITY OF MARION

MAY 1, 2021

WHEREAS, Joan Boger joined the City of Marion team over 15 years ago as Administrative Assistant, becoming a full-time employee on February 6, 2006; and

WHEREAS, Joan has been a committed and dedicated public servant, and has worked tirelessly and cooperatively to serve the citizens of Marion faithfully with excellent customer service skills and dedication to her job, with exceptional attendance; and

WHEREAS, Joan has gone above and beyond for over 15 years keeping the staff at City Hall organized and providing administrative support for all City of Marion functions; and

WHEREAS, Joan has actively volunteered in the Marion community to help her neighbors and to make a difference for its citizens; and