On Monday, the new director of McDowell County tourism introduced himself to the County Commission.

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners held the first regular meeting for May on Monday at the County Administrative Offices in Marion. The first item on their agenda was an introduction to Shannon Odom, who is the new executive director of the McDowell County Tourism Development Authority. He took office on Monday, May 1.

Odom brings nearly three decades of destination marketing, tourism development and outdoor recreation economic development experience to the role. Originally from Greenville, South Carolina, Odom began his career with the U.S. Park Service in the Grand Canyon and Yosemite parks. His prior experience also includes roles with the chamber of commerce and a nonprofit community organization in Big Sky, Montana. He then moved back to the Southeast and worked for 20 years in tourism development with the Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and Charleston and Resort Islands Golf, according to a previous story in The McDowell News.

Odom joined the McDowell TDA from his most recent position with the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, where he managed tourism-based economic development and statewide marketing programs with a focus on international visitation growth.

In his new job, Odom will earn $65,874 a year. Established in 1985 through state legislation, the McDowell County Tourism Development Authority operates as an independent agency under the county government’s umbrella of operations. Visitors know the McDowell TDA as the Blue Ridge Traveler.

The McDowell TDA manages the spending of the county’s occupancy tax, currently set at 5% of a nightly room rate, paid by visitors who stay overnight in the county’s hotels, bed-and-breakfasts, short term vacation rentals and some camping facilities. The McDowell TDA specifically works with collaborative partners on projects named in the TDA’s 15-year strategic plan for tourism, Destination McDowell. Along with managing a visitor center staffed by the McDowell TDA in Old Fort, Odom is overseeing the TDA’s expansive marketing endeavors and will work with the TDA’s community partners to continue moving the strategic plan forward, according to a previous story in The McDowell News.

In his remarks to the board, Odom talked about his experience with the chamber of commerce in Big Sky, Montana, which has a population of 3,000 and has to deal with an influx of tourists. The number of tourists there can overwhelm the small community with a very limited number of restaurants and lodging.

He said to the commissioners the McDowell TDA would “be taking what we have here in this county and making it the best that it can be. We will need all of your help with that and support.”

“We’re certainly excited to have you on board and we’re looking forward to a lot of prosperous ideas and things that you will bring to the table,” said Commission Chairman Tony Brown.

Commission Vice Chairman David Walker asked Odom if he was familiar with Destination McDowell, a 15-year tourism and quality of life infrastructure master plan that is an effort by McDowell County, the city of Marion and the town of Old Fort. This planning effort has produced designs for new streetscapes in Marion and Old Fort and they have been specifically designed to improve walkability, attract more visitors, and create a stronger business climate.

Odom said he was not familiar with it beforehand but is quickly becoming more familiar with this effort.

“That was one of the things I look forward to — when I saw that there was such a robust plan for this area — to me that was a huge part of obviously not only a way of life but a tourism enhancement program. I am looking forward to getting involved with that,” Odom said.

In a similar matter, the commissioners heard a presentation from Kim Effler, president and CEO of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce.

Effler said the Chamber now has 426 members and of those, 47% are active businesses in McDowell. In 2022, the Chamber held 22 member events and ribbon-cuttings.

Effler asked the commissioners for an increase in the county’s funding for the Chamber.

The McDowell Chamber now receives $32,600 a year from the county. Of that, $12,600 is for Chamber operations and $20,000 is for the operation of the Municipal Event Center. Effler asked for an additional $6,000 for operations.

The commissioners did not act on this request Monday but will take it into consideration.

In other business, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners:

Approved the low bids submitted by Hyatt Pipeline for the Nebo water expansion project and the low bid from Kemp Sigmon Construction for the Universal Access Road water and sewer project.

Approved using American Rescue Plan money for broadband Internet efforts.

Heard a report from County Manager Ashley Wooten about ongoing county building projects. One of them is the animal shelter. The county has heard from several private donors who are willing to give as much as $350,000 for the construction of a new animal shelter. The county is planning to use $275,000 from the sale of the former Foothills Pilot Plant towards a new animal shelter and this would bring the amount set aside to $625,000 towards the cost of new facility. County staff has met with the architects from the Form & Function firm to develop plans and cost estimates.

Approved the installation of equipment at the courthouse for a new technology program by the state Administrative Office of the Courts. It will provide communication technology to the courtrooms and public areas.

Approved the grant contract for the new Maple Leaf playground. The county got a grant of $500,000 for this playground and the county has committed $100,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for the match.

Agreed to the closing of a road for the upcoming Gold Rush 5K on June 3, which is held by the Glenwood Ruritan.

Approved the membership roster and spending plan for the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.

Approved a series of budget amendments.

Adopted a resolution in support of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which is in the N.C. General Assembly. The controversial act would require students play on teams based on their biological sex at birth.

Agreed to ask state lawmakers to introduce legislation that would allow the county’s tax office to issue an instate title for a vehicle.

Agreed to hold a meeting on Thursday with the McDowell County Fire Commission. For many years, the commissioners have met with the Fire Commission, which is comprised of chiefs from the 11 fire departments and the rescue squad based in McDowell County. McDowell County Emergency Services staff members also attend Fire Commission meetings in order to provide support.