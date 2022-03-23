Blue Ridge Parkway recruits 2022 Project Parkway volunteers. Park-wide service day set for April 23

National Park Service said the fourth annual, Project Parkway, will take place on the Blue Ridge Parkway, Saturday, April 23, 2022.

This single-day, park-wide volunteer project will help complete much needed work at various locations across the park and is ideal for people interested in learning more about the park through hands-on service. Volunteers will work alongside staff and experienced NPS volunteers to prepare the Parkway's campgrounds and several picnic areas for their spring 2022 opening.

Work identified for each location offers tasks appropriate for a wide range of skills and ages. Projects may be anything from leaf blowing and limb clearing to leveling tent pads and other maintenance tasks. Tools and safety gear will be provided. Participants are required to wear durable footwear and dress for changing weather conditions. Volunteer projects will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1noon at most locations.

Safety precautions are being taken to follow CDC guidelines pertaining to COVID-19. All work will be performed outside, and group sizes will be limited. Pre-registration is required.