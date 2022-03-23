Blue Ridge Parkway recruits 2022 Project Parkway volunteers. Park-wide service day set for April 23

National Park Service said the fourth annual, Project Parkway, will take place on the Blue Ridge Parkway, Saturday, April 23, 2022.
This single-day, park-wide volunteer project will help complete much needed work at various locations across the park and is ideal for people interested in learning more about the park through hands-on service. Volunteers will work alongside staff and experienced NPS volunteers to prepare the Parkway's campgrounds and several picnic areas for their spring 2022 opening.
Work identified for each location offers tasks appropriate for a wide range of skills and ages. Projects may be anything from leaf blowing and limb clearing to leveling tent pads and other maintenance tasks. Tools and safety gear will be provided. Participants are required to wear durable footwear and dress for changing weather conditions. Volunteer projects will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1noon at most locations.
Safety precautions are being taken to follow CDC guidelines pertaining to COVID-19. All work will be performed outside, and group sizes will be limited. Pre-registration is required.
This event is the culmination of National Park Week 2022, a special week-long celebration dedicated to raising awareness of our National Parks. In 2021, over 150 participants came out to help the Parkway during this event helping park staff prepare for visitors during a critical time of year.
If you are interested in participating, please email BLRI_Volunteers@nps.gov and indicate a preferred work location. Below are the ones in or near McDowell.
Linville Falls Picnic Area
Milepost: 316.4
Linville & Morganton
Crabtree Falls Campground
Milepost: 339.5
Spruce Pine & Marion, NC
Mt. Pisgah Campground
Milepost 408.8
Asheville & Brevard, NC
About National Park Week
National Park Week is an annual celebration of National Parks held each year in late April. National Park Week is dedicated to raising awareness of our National Parks and the many opportunities for exploration, service and learning that are provided in our nation’s 419 National Park Units. To learn more about National Park Week Opportunities in your area visit www.nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/national-park-week.htm .
About the Blue Ridge Parkway
The 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway connects Shenandoah National Park to the north with Great Smoky Mountains National Park to the south. The route travels the crests, ridges, and valleys of five major mountain ranges, encompassing several geographic and vegetative zones ranging from 600 to more than 6,000 feet above sea level. It provides visitors with many varied vistas of scenic Appalachian landscapes ranging from forested ridgetops and mountain slopes to rural farm lands and urban areas. The parkway offers a “ride-a-while, stop-a-while” experience that includes scenic pullouts, recreation areas, historic sites, and visitor contact stations. It is known nationally and internationally for its designed landscape as a scenic motorway. www.nps.gov/blri .