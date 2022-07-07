 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece featured editor's pick
New Business

Black Beary’s Café now serving ice cream in Old Fort

  • Updated
  • 0
Black Beary’s Café serving tasty ice cream in Old Fort

A young customer inspects the selection of ice cream at Black Beary’s Café. Black Beary’s serves Mayfield ice cream and the flavors rotate.

Old Fort has a new ice cream shop serving up cones, sundaes, banana splits and milkshakes in a cozy location right across from the historic depot.

Black Beary’s Café opened last month at 14 W. Main St.  The new ice cream shop is owned and operated by Vicki Gilkeyson and Bill Hancock.

They and their family owned and operated the KOA Campground in Swannanoa for many years.

“We decided it was time to retire from that,” said Gilkeyson. “Our family has owned the campground for 29 years and it was time for us to retire and maybe do something easier.”

The couple moved to Old Fort and they wanted to open an ice cream shop in the town. The building at 14 W. Main St. became available within a month of them selling the KOA campground.

The building used to be Lowery’s Diner and it was a popular eatery and gathering place in the town for many years. But that restaurant closed in 1994 and the building has remained vacant ever since. So it worked out perfectly for the couple to transform it into a new business for Old Fort.

People are also reading…

Black Beary’s Café serving tasty ice cream in Old Fort

Black Beary’s Café opened last month at 14 W. Main St. in the building that was for many Lowery’s Diner. The new ice cream shop is owned and operated by Vicki Gilkeyson, pictured, and Bill Hancock.

“A lot of people come here and tell us that their first job was working in this building,” said Hancock.

“So everybody has fond memories of this building and we want to make it another gathering place where people can create more fond memories,” said Gilkeyson.

They worked to transform the structure into a first-class ice cream shop. The business is called Black Beary’s Café with a black bear as its symbol. The name is a play on words and was inspired by the bear figure standing outside the building.

Black Beary’s serves Mayfield ice cream and the flavors rotate. So you will find different flavors there from one visit to the next. On Wednesday, Black Beary’s had vanilla, chocolate, coconut castaway, cookie dough, rainbow sherbet, peach, strawberry, birthday cake and a few others.

Black Beary’s Café serving tasty ice cream in Old Fort

Black Beary’s Café is owned and operated by Vicki Gilkeyson and Bill Hancock, center. They are surrounded by employees Bobbie Townsend, left, and Barbara Tucker, right.

You can eat your ice cream in a cone or a bowl. They also serve banana splits, milkshakes, malts, sundaes and custom-made ice cream sandwiches.

But Black Beary’s will have more than just ice cream in the near future.

“We are going to transition and make it a grill or diner with hamburgers, chili dogs, special of the day but we will still keep our ice cream,” said Gilkeyson.

Black Beary’s Café serving tasty ice cream in Old Fort

Black Beary’s Café serves up some delicious banana splits.

Black Beary’s Café has three employees and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. It is open from 2-9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 1-9 p.m. on Saturday and 1-8 p.m. on Sunday.

Black Beary’s Café serving tasty ice cream in Old Fort

You can get a tasty hot fudge sundae at Black Beary’s Café.

The new ice cream eatery for Old Fort has gotten positive reviews on its Facebook page.

“Friendly staff, great treats … we will definitely be back,” wrote Rebecca Bryant.

“Great place for ice cream,” wrote Barbara Fowler Tucker.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/BlackBearysCafe

Black Beary’s Café serving tasty ice cream in Old Fort

“So everybody has fond memories of this building and we want to make it another gathering place where people can create more fond memories,” said Vicki Gilkeyson, owner of Black Beary’s Cafe.
Black Beary’s Café serving tasty ice cream in Old Fort

A young customer inspects the selection of ice cream at Black Beary’s Café. Black Beary’s serves Mayfield ice cream and the flavors rotate.
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

France rail workers strike for better pay, work conditions

Recommended for you