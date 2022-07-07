Black Beary’s Café now serving ice cream in Old Fort

Old Fort has a new ice cream shop serving up cones, sundaes, banana splits and milkshakes in a cozy location right across from the historic depot.

Black Beary’s Café opened last month at 14 W. Main St. The new ice cream shop is owned and operated by Vicki Gilkeyson and Bill Hancock.

They and their family owned and operated the KOA Campground in Swannanoa for many years.

“We decided it was time to retire from that,” said Gilkeyson. “Our family has owned the campground for 29 years and it was time for us to retire and maybe do something easier.”

The couple moved to Old Fort and they wanted to open an ice cream shop in the town. The building at 14 W. Main St. became available within a month of them selling the KOA campground.

The building used to be Lowery’s Diner and it was a popular eatery and gathering place in the town for many years. But that restaurant closed in 1994 and the building has remained vacant ever since. So it worked out perfectly for the couple to transform it into a new business for Old Fort.

“A lot of people come here and tell us that their first job was working in this building,” said Hancock.

“So everybody has fond memories of this building and we want to make it another gathering place where people can create more fond memories,” said Gilkeyson.

They worked to transform the structure into a first-class ice cream shop. The business is called Black Beary’s Café with a black bear as its symbol. The name is a play on words and was inspired by the bear figure standing outside the building.

Black Beary’s serves Mayfield ice cream and the flavors rotate. So you will find different flavors there from one visit to the next. On Wednesday, Black Beary’s had vanilla, chocolate, coconut castaway, cookie dough, rainbow sherbet, peach, strawberry, birthday cake and a few others.

You can eat your ice cream in a cone or a bowl. They also serve banana splits, milkshakes, malts, sundaes and custom-made ice cream sandwiches.

But Black Beary’s will have more than just ice cream in the near future.

“We are going to transition and make it a grill or diner with hamburgers, chili dogs, special of the day but we will still keep our ice cream,” said Gilkeyson.

Black Beary’s Café has three employees and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. It is open from 2-9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 1-9 p.m. on Saturday and 1-8 p.m. on Sunday.

The new ice cream eatery for Old Fort has gotten positive reviews on its Facebook page.

“Friendly staff, great treats … we will definitely be back,” wrote Rebecca Bryant.

“Great place for ice cream,” wrote Barbara Fowler Tucker.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/BlackBearysCafe