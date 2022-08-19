Bethlehem Community Cemetery to hold decoration event

During the weekend of Aug. 26-28, the board for the Bethlehem Community Cemetery near Old Fort will hold the traditional decoration event to remember those who are interred there.

Bethlehem Community Cemetery will celebrate those loved ones who have passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Aug. 28. Located on Old Fort Sugar Hill Road, the cemetery, comprising 4.76 acres, has had at least 800 burials since its beginnings in the 1860s.

“During this time, we raise most of the funds to maintain the grounds through donations over the weekend,” said Bob Smith, a member of the cemetery’s board. “We set up a table that weekend to accept donations by cash or check.”

Weather permitting, the table should be manned Friday early afternoon through late afternoon and Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. If you miss meeting one of the board members there (who may be assisting someone at a grave), then please mail your donation, according to a news release.

Westmoreland Funeral Home has graciously offered to provide one of their tents and the board members said they thank the funeral home for the comfort it allows.

“There are no paid employees or officers,” said Smith. “Mowing costs almost $500 every two weeks in mowing season and involves much manual weed trimming. We have been told by funeral homes and others that ours is one of the nicer cemeteries around.”

Sales of grave plots supplement these donations to a degree. Currently, plots are $600 each. The cemetery’s board is exploring the development of a section for cremation burials with smaller plots at a reduced price and have a policy to place cremains on and existing burial plot for a reduced fee.

In addition, many families have died out, moved away, cannot contribute for various reasons, or just may not be aware of the circumstances, according to the news release.

To help with the cemetery, checks can be mailed to Bethlehem Community Cemetery Inc., C/O Robert Smith, 656 Old Fort Sugar Hill Road, Old Fort, N.C. 28762. You are asked to make them out to Bethlehem Community Cemetery Inc.

If a family member passes, you might consider listing the cemetery as a memorial recipient to honor them.

“We are a nonprofit corporation set up to preserve and maintain this cemetery,” said Smith. “Your check should serve as your receipt should you use it as a tax deduction. Donors can be provided a receipt upon request and mail is not recommended for cash.”

The cemetery board is currently composed of Betty Lindley, Betty Reel, Tony Silver, Rick Setzer and Bob Smith (who has been on the board more than 20 years). For questions, contact Bob Smith at 828-925-7070.