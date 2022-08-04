Benefit dinner set for Saturday to help Marion resident with lupus

This Saturday, friends and family of Emily Page Gibbs will come together and help raise money in her struggle with the disease of lupus.

A benefit dinner for Emily Gibbs will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, from noon to 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Marion’s Fellowship Hall, located at 79 Academy St. The meal is $10 a plate, which includes baked spaghetti, salad, roll, dessert and water. Contributions can also be sent via Venmo to @emilygibbs84.

In July 2020, she was diagnosed with a severe case of lupus. It is an autoimmune disease that can affect the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs. It happens when the immune system attacks healthy tissues in the body. Symptoms vary but can include fatigue, joint pain, rash and fever. These can periodically get worse with flare-ups and then improve. There is no cure for lupus but treatments can focus on improving the quality of life for the patient by controlling symptoms and minimizing flare-ups, according to online sources.

Gibbs’ struggle with lupus has resulted in mounting medical expenses. All donations will help her with these expenses and also everyday living. For Saturday’s dinner, orders of four or more can be delivered. You can Facebook message Honnalee Gibbs or Nikki Gibbs Miller or call 828-460-7852.

In addition, a GoFundMe page has been started to help Gibbs with her medical bills.

“Hello, friends and family of Emily Page Gibbs,” reads the GoFundMe page. “We may all know of Emily in many different ways, as the sweet shy little girl that grew up in Marion, expert hair stylist extraordinaire, Rock and Roll Queen, devoted friend, animal lover, artist, and supportive family member. All of these things will always be a part of who she is. Now, something has taken over so many aspects of Emily and her family's life. That thing is LUPUS. Lupus is an inflammatory disease caused when the immune system attacks its own tissues.

“Emily has experienced every symptom possible with this disease. It has affected her ability to work, socialize, play music, and at times even get out of bed, cook for herself, and other normal activities we all take for granted. The time has come that she and her family need her to move back to Marion, in order to provide care for her more easily as they all ride out the ups and downs of her journey with Lupus.

“Many hefty expenses have compiled throughout this journey, from medical expenses in the many thousands of dollars, to Emily's father building her a modest house on family property so she can keep some independence and privacy, yet be very close by.

“Emily is not out of the dark with this disease. Her symptoms continue to fluctuate to extremes, preventing her from working or being able to manage day to day self care some days. Her father continues to run a full-time roofing business and work on building her house himself, when he can. The Gibbs family has contributed much to their communities and now we have a chance to help them during this trying time.”

The GoFundMe has a goal of raising $10,000 and as of Tuesday, $750 has been raised.

You can visit it at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-emily-with-lupus-expenses?member=19005169&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook