BEAR Closet ministry needs more room so it can help more McDowell families

A local ministry that helps young children and families is needs help finding a larger space.
Started in 2018, the BEAR Closet is based at Cross United Methodist Church’s fellowship building at 85 W. Cross St. in Marion, just past Blue Ridge Terrace Apartments. BEAR stands for “baby equipment and resources.”
The BEAR Closet serves McDowell County helping single mothers and fathers, low income families, grandparents who are raising babies and young children and foster care parents.
“We provide the necessities to keep bottoms dry, and clothing to keep children warm,” said Philista Gossett, director of the BEAR Closet.
She and the other volunteers provide shampoo, body wash, lotion, skin cream, pacifiers, bottles, bibs and blankets. They can provide equipment such as car seats, cribs, strollers, high chairs, bath tubs and pack ‘n plays. Some toys and books are also available. When available, they can provide formula and baby food. The ministry serves children from birth to 6 years of age.
The BEAR Closet also holds activities throughout the year. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry held Kid Safe Days, Valentine’s Day dances, bake sales and an event called Mom’s Feed Many. “Our families that we have helped wanted to help give back to the community and provide a free meal every other month for those needing a free meal,” said Gossett.
The BEAR Closet just recently partnered with COP Circle of Parents (which is a group helping parents with children ages newborn to 5 years help cope with their stressful days and share support from others). The ministry holds Adopt-A-Bear (a child) for Christmas.
“This is where we provide gifts for children of the families that we have helped throughout the year,” said Gossett. “We are so grateful to the community who also gets involved and helps us with this big effort each year at Christmas.”
During its first year of operation, the BEAR Closet helped 68 children and during the second year that number grew to 127.
“Since 2018, we have reached close to 9,000 families and due to the pandemic, there’s even a more growing need,” said Gossett. “And that’s just 9,000 families. That’s not counting the children because we help from one to seven children in each family. This year alone we have helped close to 2,800 families. Some are the same clients, but a lot of these families are new.
“We wouldn’t be able to do any of this without our prayer warriors, ladies making baby blankets, hats and gloves, the many families and individuals who donate clothes and used equipment, and Babies Needs Bottoms (a non-profit organization in Asheville), blesses us with diapers and wipes monthly.”
In addition, the Corpening Memorial YMCA and local churches have held fundraisers to help meet the needs of the BEAR Closet.
But now, the ministry is in need of a larger space so more families can be helped.
Gossett said Cross United Methodist Church has been a true blessing in allowing her ministry to use its facility and she and others are so grateful to the church. But more room is needed now.
“The BEAR Closet runs totally on donations,” she said. “Because of the growth of this ministry, we are packed full and need a larger facility to be able to operate more effectively. We are a ministry that’s in need of a good Samaritan that could provide us with a larger rent-free facility. We are also in need of more volunteers to help sort, fold and bag clothes, clean equipment, and help keep things organized and help keep the facility clean.”
Gossett added she knows what these families are going through and her heart is committed to helping them.
“And when you’ve been in their shoes you tend to understand the situation a lot more,” she said to The McDowell News. “God is blessing us. But most of all God is blessing me. We were only open one day a week originally, and last year we went to being open two days a week.”
The BEAR Closet is open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m. If a bigger place can be found, Gossett said she would love to be open three days a week. (Monday, Wednesday and Friday).
“I love what I do,” she said. “I love being there for the families. It’s where God wants me to be.”
Deborah Webb is another volunteer at the BEAR Closet who has found it to be a joy.
“I work hard at the things I do, but when I see the faces of the moms, grandparents, aunts, foster care moms, it is worth every minute,” said Webb. “When one comes in to sign up for the program, they sometimes cry because they have to ask for help, but the director, Philista Gossett has an understanding that is beyond measure, and helps the tears to stop.
“Assisting these people and providing, not all, but some of their needs is so fulfilling. Children are very important to me and knowing they are clean, dry and warm gives me a lot of joy. I want to thank all that have made donations, whether it is diapers, clothing, equipment, or monetary donations so this ministry to our county and the future of our children can exist. Thank you, and I also thank God for providing this ministry of helping others to me.”
Tammy Byrd has referred many families to the ministry.
“The BEAR Closet is such an important asset to McDowell County,” said Byrd. “They do great work helping mothers of all ages in the county. Most everything is free to anyone who needs it. They give out new car seats for half price, but even if someone still couldn’t afford it, they’ll work something out to make sure you have what you need. Philista truly goes above and beyond. It’s been an honor to work with the BEAR Closet, and with the continued needs in the county, I look forward to seeing the BEAR Closet grow to serve even more people.”
Nikki Chester knows what it is like to be on the receiving end.
“What does the BEAR Closet mean to me?” asks Nikki Chester. “I believe there is a definite need for programs like this in our community. Some 15 years ago, with my first born, there was a similar program that helped me tremendously in a time of big changes and rude awakenings. That charity provided me with resources I didn’t have access to otherwise, and I will be eternally grateful for the services and goods they provided my infant daughter and I. So not only have I been on the receiving end of help, and know what a relief it is to find somewhere that will. I also am now in a position to give back. I choose to help Philista, and the BEAR Closet often, because I admire her heart and her tenacity. Her drive is for something very near and dear to me, and I try to help the cause every chance I get. She runs a very needed service, and I know I’m not the only one who’s grateful for her and the BEAR Closet both.”
One of the clients shared her thoughts about how these volunteers helped out.
“The BEAR Closet means so much to me,” said the client. “I was 20 years old and pregnant with my baby girl, when Philista Gossett reached out to me because I was in need of a few things that I couldn’t get. Because of the BEAR Closet, my baby had a bassinet, diapers and wipes (when I needed them) and most importantly formula. I couldn’t get half of that stuff on my own, so I’m very thankful for them – not only for what they did to help me but for what they continue to do to help families in need. They are a huge blessing.”
“The BEAR Closet is about what Jesus wanted his people to be about – helping and loving others,” said another client. “The BEAR Closet means caring. So many people have come together and helped so many families.”
If you have a new place for the BEAR Closet or would like to help, call 828-803-8790 or email bearcloset18@gmail.com. The mailing address is 790 Veterans Drive, Marion, N.C. 28752.