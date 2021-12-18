BEAR Closet ministry needs more room so it can help more McDowell families

“The BEAR Closet is such an important asset to McDowell County,” said Byrd. “They do great work helping mothers of all ages in the county. Most everything is free to anyone who needs it. They give out new car seats for half price, but even if someone still couldn’t afford it, they’ll work something out to make sure you have what you need. Philista truly goes above and beyond. It’s been an honor to work with the BEAR Closet, and with the continued needs in the county, I look forward to seeing the BEAR Closet grow to serve even more people.”

“What does the BEAR Closet mean to me?” asks Nikki Chester. “I believe there is a definite need for programs like this in our community. Some 15 years ago, with my first born, there was a similar program that helped me tremendously in a time of big changes and rude awakenings. That charity provided me with resources I didn’t have access to otherwise, and I will be eternally grateful for the services and goods they provided my infant daughter and I. So not only have I been on the receiving end of help, and know what a relief it is to find somewhere that will. I also am now in a position to give back. I choose to help Philista, and the BEAR Closet often, because I admire her heart and her tenacity. Her drive is for something very near and dear to me, and I try to help the cause every chance I get. She runs a very needed service, and I know I’m not the only one who’s grateful for her and the BEAR Closet both.”