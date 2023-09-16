Grab your brushes, oils, acrylics, pastels, water media, colored pencils, charcoal or graphite and head outdoors in beautiful Old Fort for the Battle of the Brushes 2023.

The yearly event is hosted by Arrowhead Gallery in Old Fort. It will feature plein air painting, which is by definition where a painting is done outdoors, in the field, on location and in real time.

Participants may paint in the location of their choice anywhere within five miles of downtown Old Fort. They will have three days to paint and then bring in one or two of their pieces framed and ready to hang in Arrowhead Gallery’s exhibition space. This is an opportunity for the artists to have their work shown in the gallery and for sale, according to a news release.

If you have never done plein air painting, Lorelle Bacon, the curator of the exhibit, will hold an all-day plein air painting workshop on Saturday, Sept. 30, so you can learn some helpful tips while painting on location in Old Fort.

Registration for the Battle of the Brushes will take place Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Arrowhead Gallery in Old Fort.

Participants don’t have to be a member of Arrowhead Artists & Artisans League (A3L). This competition is open to all artists 18 years and older. Participants will pay their registration fee of $30 and get their canvas or canvases or paper that they will use for the contest stamped by A3L leaders. The canvases and or paper cannot exceed 24 inches by 36 inches, unframed.

Eligible media include oil, acrylic, water-based media, pastel, oil pastel, colored pencil and other dry media, charcoal or graphite.

Participants may start painting after they register on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and anytime they want on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and Thursday, Oct. 5.

While artists are free to choose their subject matter, A3L encourages each artist to consider painting one of the “Seven Wonders” of Old Fort as a subject for one of entry. These are: Mountain Gateway Museum, the Wolfe angel at Old Fort Cemetery, Davidson’s Fort Historical Park, Catawba Falls, Old Fort Depot/the Arrowhead Monument, Point Lookout and Andrews Geyser, according to the news release.

In addition, there will be an awards reception from 2-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, with ribbons and cash prizes that will be presented.

You can find the full prospectus at www.arrowheadart.org or visit the gallery at 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, and pick up the prospectus. For questions about the Battle or the workshop, contact Lorelle Bacon at lorelleartist@hotmail.com.