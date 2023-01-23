Barefoot Baby steps into Marion. Business sales unique items online around the world.

A small business in Marion’s Depot District is now the home to a brand-new international children’s clothing brand.

Based at 44 Depot St. in Marion, Barefoot Baby is owned and operated by the Hughes family, producing quality clothing for babies, toddlers, and youth. While they do not have a retail location open to the public, owner Alyssa Hughes says she has big plans within the local community, according to a news release.

“I have lived in Marion the last six years and I am so thrilled to be part of the growth downtown,” said Hughes. “All three of my children have been raised in this community and have inspired our clothing. I cannot wait to bring local kids in for photo shoots, to work with new retail businesses, and to have public events where all the barefoot babies can come together.”

Using her own illustrations, Hughes uses sublimation to add her artwork to soft T-shirts and bodysuits.

“We have pretty simple inventory right now, but we are expanding rapidly,” she says. “We already have bodysuits and tees in sizes 0 to 3 months through youth medium and we recently added beanies and trucker hats. We also have school notebooks, gift notebooks, and two children’s books for sale with more in progress. Later this year we will be offering sweatshirts, and we have hopes of adding pajama sets, adventure journals, and even adult tees before the year is over.”

“Our designs have been inspired by my kids- and probably yours too,” she added. “Some of the shirts feature our pot-bellied pig Marley, or our Rhode Island Red chickens, rooster and rabbits. We also have designs with tractors, cows, and ducks. My family loves hiking, so we have nature-inspired stuff too. If it has to do with the outdoors, we probably have it.”

Husband and wife team Matt and Alyssa Hughes are excited to keep growing their business by collaborating with others. Their hat selection comes straight from T&S Headwear on Main Street, which is owned and operated by Sarah Barrier Jacobs and Tegan Strautmann Sacco. They are working with Jessica Price’s Roaming Buffalo Outpost on Rutherford Road to add a Western line. They have also hired staff from the design program at McDowell Technical Community College.

Hughes said they have no plans to open a retail store in Marion. They are focusing on their manufacturing work at the Depot Street location and they sell their products online so people around the world can order through their Website site. They either ship it to their customers or people are welcome to pick up at the Depot Street location.

“In addition to selling directly to customers we also sell to retailers,” said Hughes to The McDowell News. “We made a delivery to Roaming Buffalo Outpost over the weekend so she has our entire Western line there. We have a few other stores in the state but RBO is the closest.”

So even though there is not a Barefoot Baby stop, locals will start seeing their brand pop up more as the business connects with more stores.

“We love our kids, we love our business, and we love this town,” said Hughes. “The whole vision is coming together and we cannot wait to see how it continues to grow. We are a family pursuing our passion, and we couldn’t do it without the support of this community.”

To learn more about Barefoot Baby, you can check out their website www.BarefootBabyClothing.com or find them on social media: https://www.facebook.com/barefootbabyclothing