Barber & Beer providing shaves and suds in Marion

In downtown Marion, you can now get “shave and a haircut, two beers.”

On Friday, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Barber & Beer shop. It is at 41 S. Main St. in the historic building that was for many years known as City Barber Shop. This place is truly a McDowell County and North Carolina landmark because a barber shop of one form or another has operated in that building since 1899. That makes it the oldest one in North Carolina to operate continuously at the same location, according to local officials.

Located right beside the McDowell County Courthouse in the heart of downtown, it has been for decades a favorite place to not only get a haircut but for friends to meet friends. The single-story building covers 900 square feet.

The new Barber & Beer shop is continuing that more than 100-year-old tradition of providing old-style haircuts and shaves.

“We are trying to bring back the old tradition of old-timey barber shop,” said owner and operator Jamie Mills.

Mills purchased the operation after Chris Harris, who owned City Barber Shop, decided to retire from the business. Mills had done his apprenticeship under Harris more than 10 years ago and got his start working there.

Mills has done very well for himself since he went out on his own. He regularly travels to cut hair for various celebrities before they go on TV. Some of his clients include WWE wrestlers, the Atlanta Braves and the Asheville Tourists, according to his website.

Mills opened Barber & Beer at 244 Governors View Road in Asheville and on Friday, his Marion location was formally inaugurated. The two locations are putting a 21st century cutting edge to the old-time barber shop.

At Barber & Beer, you can get a haircut, a beard trim, a haircut and a beard trim and a straight-razor shave, which includes hot towels, warm lather and cold towels. Mills said this is a true shave from the past. There are also haircuts for kids and ones for senior citizens. There is also a military-style cut and buzz cuts.

And any customer who is older than 21 and has a valid ID can get a complimentary beer, with two being the maximum. On Friday, the cooler in the back of the building was stocked with craft beverages from Catawba Brewing and Highland Brewing, as well as the popular brands like Pabst Blue Ribbon and Bud Light. The cooler has Bold Rock hard cider along with non-alcoholic drinks like Coca-Cola and Gatorade.

“Beers are complimentary so please help yourself to one but please remember this is a barbershop not a bar so no more than two beers maximum,” reads a notice at the shop.

The interior has been updated and a friend of Mills has painted a mural that celebrates downtown Marion.

“Barber & Beer in Marion will strictly be a walk-in barbershop and everybody is welcome, new and old clients,” said Mills. “We are here for you.”

At Friday’s ribbon-cutting, Mills was joined by the barbers who will work with him at the Marion location. They are Jordan Dalton, Antonio Perez and Kirk Blinson. The barbers who work at the Asheville location were on hand too. They are Andy Jaime, Logan Warren, Dashawn Sparrow and Gabriel Vargas.

Representatives from the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, city of Marion, Marion Business Association and Rotary Club of Marion were there to wish them a big success and welcome them to the city.

“It’s a great concept,” said City Manager Bob Boyette. “It fits in with the new cool vibe we have here in our downtown.”

“I’m excited about your addition to Main Street,” said Chamber Director Kim Effler.

Tonia Hampton said she is very proud of her son Jamie Mills and his businesses.

“I am so proud of my son,” said Hampton. “He’s a remarkable young man. He has a strong entrepreneurial interest.”

Mills said he is happy to bring his business to Marion.

“This is my hometown,” he told The McDowell News. “I’ve been here my whole life. It is the first barbershop I ever started out in. Ten years ago, I did my apprenticeship under Chris Harris. I want to emphasize how excited I am to give back to the community that I grew up in. We are a walk-in barber shop that welcomes everybody.”

Barber & Beer in Marion is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063781263945.