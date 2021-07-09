Animal rescue in Marion leaves building, moves to remote work

• They will continue working to save animals in WNC, from remote locations instead of a public building.

• During this time the phone line will be suspended. The best methods of contacting Day One will continue to be via Facebook or email.

• They will have a PO Box set up to receive mail and will share that soon.

• They will continue to do adoption events to allow the community to meet their animals and help them find forever homes.

• They will continue to do fundraising events.

• They will continue to rescue and take in animals and save as many lives as they can, however their intake will have to become more limited.

“We truly appreciate the folks who have supported our rescue over the last 2 years,” the group said in a Facebook post. “We would be nothing without our fosters, volunteers, donors, business partners, and supporters. Being a small rescue in an economically challenged area with little access to resources and funds certainly isn’t easy, but we know the work we do is important and we are determined to help the animals who need us.”