Animal rescue in Marion leaves building, moves to remote work

Day One Animal Rescue, an organization that helps animals find homes, now finds itself in a similar predicament.
The group recently left its building at 1101 Baldwin Avenue in Marion for several reasons, including crime, according to a recent Facebook post.
Day One Animal Rescue is a non-profit organization that has helped animals suffering from neglect, homelessness and abuse since August 2019, moving into the Baldwin Avenue building at what locals call Greasy Corner.
Very quickly, the building, which needed repairs, became a target multiple times of vandalism, with the security system ripped off building and destroyed and electrical wires torn out, the group said.
On an almost daily basis, workers and volunteers had to start their day by cleaning up trash thrown all over the parking lot, according to their post.
Despite the setbacks, the group has helped over 700 animals so far and will continue to do so, turning to remote efforts to help animals for at least the near future.
Here’s how Day One said it will work:
• They will continue to house animals in foster homes. Fosters are needed now more than ever.
• They will continue to do adoptions, although how and where was still being determined.
• They will continue working to save animals in WNC, from remote locations instead of a public building.
• During this time the phone line will be suspended. The best methods of contacting Day One will continue to be via Facebook or email.
• They will have a PO Box set up to receive mail and will share that soon.
• They will continue to do adoption events to allow the community to meet their animals and help them find forever homes.
• They will continue to do fundraising events.
• They will continue to rescue and take in animals and save as many lives as they can, however their intake will have to become more limited.
“We truly appreciate the folks who have supported our rescue over the last 2 years,” the group said in a Facebook post. “We would be nothing without our fosters, volunteers, donors, business partners, and supporters. Being a small rescue in an economically challenged area with little access to resources and funds certainly isn’t easy, but we know the work we do is important and we are determined to help the animals who need us.”
Below are the best methods of contact for the rescue and important links to share:
• Adoption Inquiries: DayOneRescueApps@gmail.com
• General Inquiries: DayOneAnimalRescue@gmail.com
• Foster Inquiries: FosterDayOne@gmail.com
Facebook Group for current active fosters and volunteers: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1444058865612097
View their Adoptable Pets: www.dayone.petfinder.com
Donations can be sent to: www.paypal.me/dayoneanimalrescue