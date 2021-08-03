Analysis: NC school districts have piles of unspent federal money

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According Luebke's analysis, McDowell County Schools have spent about 10 percent of the $22.4 million in federal funds the district was allotted.

“The low spending levels by districts, the multiyear spending plans, and extensive discretion local districts enjoy regarding spending are patterns inconsistent with the concept of emergency funding,” Luebke noted. “It does, however, raise the question: With the pandemic winding down and the emergency largely behind us, what will the remaining funds be used for?”

Luebke says tracking and accountability mechanisms are needed to know how the remaining $4.6 billion will be spent over the coming years.

“These are funds that, if used wisely, could be transformational for public education,” he said.

In an emailed response, DPI communications director Blair Rhoades said school districts have a long runway to spend the funds through 2024.