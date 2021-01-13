'American Pickers' to film in North Carolina

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team will return to North Carolina and perhaps even McDowell County if the picking is good.

They plan to film episodes of the hit series "American Pickers" throughout North Carolina in March 2021.

The producers sent this statement to The McDowell News: "We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing very uncertain times. We at American Pickers are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC. While we plan to be in North Carolina this March, we will continue to re-schedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking!"

"American Pickers" is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on history. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.