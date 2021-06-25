Afield in WNC: A stroll on the Purple Martin Trail in Rutherfordton

They are “cavity nesters” and now depend almost exclusively on dwellings that have been crafted for them. One of the most common are potential nests made from empty gourds and hung in groupings to form a “community,” a practice that goes back to times when Native Americans would provide homes for the birds. One of these structures can be seen on the trail.

It should be obvious that the trail got the name because of all the avian visitors. Nope. This trail is named for the Purple Martin image on the family crest of General Griffith Rutherford, a primary founder of the town.

Continue along the paved surface to the bridge that crosses the small stream. Another well crafted and enjoyable stop along your route.

After the bridge, a couple of switchbacks will take you to the end of the paved portion of the trail. It is easy exploring if you want to continue past the pavement but for this hike, I recommend you head back using the same route.

Once you reach the car, go further to begin the southern route. It is a very short out and back but gives a view of the creek on the right side. You can see indications of future progress in the area. Head out to the end then back to the car to finish this one.

Every trail has a purpose. I like this trail because it shows how a community can get together and turn a wasted area into an enjoyable family destination. Use it to fit your time and needs if you have visitors. They will enjoy it. Especially if you take them into Rutherfordton for lunch. Remember, the price of lunch is a lot cheaper than having that hot tub sanitized.