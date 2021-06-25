Afield in WNC: A stroll on the Purple Martin Trail in Rutherfordton

This weekend two things happened. We had out-of-state guests and it rained on the mountain trails where I usually take visitors.
I’m sure we’re all alike when visitors are trapped in our house. Things are said. A bottle gets thrown, a small fire, then someone uses the hot tub as a bathroom.
To avoid all this, I go to my fallback position. Greenways are always easy to walk in any weather. If, like me, you enjoy being in the outdoors when your surroundings are wet and the air is thick with moisture, a well-constructed greenway can be a solution.
We explored this area briefly a several months ago when I listed a few greenways in limited detail. This week, we will revisit for a closer look. I think this is one of the best constructed greenways in WNC. The surrounding area may not be a scenic as some other locations but the trail itself is worth the walk.
The Purple Martin Trail in Rutherfordton
Difficulty: Easy. There is a slight rise and fall to the path but nothing to worry about.
Shoes: Almost anything you have. I always recommend a lace-up shoe. Just dress for the weather and enjoy the hike.
Time: The route is an out and back so you’re in charge of the time you spend on the hike. Take your visitors and take your time. If you allow yourself 2 hours, that should allow a comfortable walk and talk.
Distance/Elevation Gain: We logged almost 5 miles. We did a little exploring of the proposed extension of the trail toward Spindale and a future connection to the Thermal Belt trail. You should be able to complete at least 4.5 miles and not leave the pavement. The elevation gain is less than 300 feet.
Safety: All greenway trails will be somewhat crowded part of the time. The walkers we passed maintained a comfortable distance, but all were friendly and ready to discuss the trail. The locals were quick to express their pride in the project.
Even in wet weather, it’s always a good idea to take water.
When we were there, there was a portable toilet at the beginning of the trail.
Courtesy: If the greenway is crowded, just be alert. You may see bikes and even skaters. Stay to the right when you walk. If you’re with a group, try not to take up the entire trail. If you stop to chat, please step off the path so others can continue unobstructed. Pets are allowed and they all look like they are enjoying the walk but be sure to clean up after them. Watch your own trash. There are several waste receptacles on the trail. Use them.
HOW TO GET THERE
Map or App: Easy to find on any device. Just type in Purple Martin Greenway. It will come up before you put in the Rutherfordton part.
From Marion, it’s an easy route. Take NC 221 south toward Rutherfordton. Always stay on the main highway. There are no turns. Pass through Rutherfordton and continue south for about a mile. You will see signs pointing to the greenway. It will be on your left.
The Trail: From the car you will have the option of heading north for the major section of the hike or to the south. I recommend the northern route at first with a short southern excursion at the end of the outing. Almost immediately as you head up a slight hill, the architecture of the project makes itself known. The rock wall on the right side of the paved route is not only a structural necessity, it is very pleasing on the hiker’s eye. Expect this quality of design and workmanship throughout the trip.
Soon, on the left is a small picnic area. The most prominent item at this little park is the sculpture of a Purple Martin. Whether you like it is up to you but how can anyone resist a selfie next to a giant wooden bird?
Some bird facts: The Purple Martin is the largest North American swallow. They are skilled flyers. They are so skilled they can actually bathe while in flight. Trust me, that is very hard to do … and it upsets the flight attendants.
The birds have shown a steep decline in population in the last few decades. Part of the cause is the widespread use of pesticides and collisions with man-made objects.
They are “cavity nesters” and now depend almost exclusively on dwellings that have been crafted for them. One of the most common are potential nests made from empty gourds and hung in groupings to form a “community,” a practice that goes back to times when Native Americans would provide homes for the birds. One of these structures can be seen on the trail.
It should be obvious that the trail got the name because of all the avian visitors. Nope. This trail is named for the Purple Martin image on the family crest of General Griffith Rutherford, a primary founder of the town.
Continue along the paved surface to the bridge that crosses the small stream. Another well crafted and enjoyable stop along your route.
After the bridge, a couple of switchbacks will take you to the end of the paved portion of the trail. It is easy exploring if you want to continue past the pavement but for this hike, I recommend you head back using the same route.
Once you reach the car, go further to begin the southern route. It is a very short out and back but gives a view of the creek on the right side. You can see indications of future progress in the area. Head out to the end then back to the car to finish this one.
Every trail has a purpose. I like this trail because it shows how a community can get together and turn a wasted area into an enjoyable family destination. Use it to fit your time and needs if you have visitors. They will enjoy it. Especially if you take them into Rutherfordton for lunch. Remember, the price of lunch is a lot cheaper than having that hot tub sanitized.