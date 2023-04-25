The administrator of Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation said Tuesday morning the nursing home facility has enough water for residents and staff but the facility is looking at adding a third well.

The nursing home and rehab center is located at 306 Deer Park Road in Nebo. It provides care to short-term and long-term residents.

On Thursday morning of last week, one of the two wells at Deer Park suddenly stopped working. The staff of Deer Park quickly received help from McDowell Emergency Management and the Foothills Health District with the situation.

Administrator Ted Marcus said last week Deer Park brought in water to fill the water tanks at the nursing home. The tanks hold 7,000 gallons. In addition, Deer Park bought more bottled water and installed portable toilets for the staff to use.

As of Tuesday morning, Marcus said the nursing home has enough water in its tanks for residents and staff and the portable toilets are no longer there. He said the residents and staff have enough water for cooking, bathing and drinking.

It was determined that the well that quit working needed repairs to its pump and the water level had gone very low.

“We are looking at adding a third well to the facility to supplement for longer term usage,” he said.

Deer Park Health and Rehabilitation has 94 residents and 120 employees, said Marcus.