Wreck on U.S. 221 North of Marion kills one woman, injures two others

A Jacksonville, Florida, woman was killed in a wreck on U.S. 221 North near the Marion Gas House.

The wreck happened at 7:16 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, on U.S. 221 just north of the Marion Gas House. Two patients from the wreck were transported by ambulance to Mission Trauma Center in Asheville with serious injuries. The N.C. Highway Patrol is the main agency investigating this crash.

Agencies on scene were McDowell EMS, Marion Fire Department, McDowell Rescue and the Highway Patrol, according to EMS Director William Kehler.

Sgt. J.A. Metcalf said Janet Lowther, 83, of Jacksonville, Florida, was killed in the wreck. Arthur Lowther, 78, also of Jacksonville, was transported to Mission Hospital. He was the driver of a 2006 Toyota SUV that was traveling north on U.S. 221.

Carly Lyons, 18, of D.C. Johnson Road in Marion was driving the other vehicle, a 2019 Chevrolet SUV. She was traveling south on U.S. 221. She was also transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

It was unknown as of the initial investigation why the two vehicles hit each other, said Metcalf.

“The only thing we know we so far is the vehicle Lowther was driving north and Lyons was driving south and they hit each other in the middle lane,” said Metcalf. “We don’t know why. It is still a mystery. We don’t know why they met in the center.”

The wreck is still under investigation and no charges had been filed as of Thursday.