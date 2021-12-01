Abortion rights advocates to hold rally in Marion today at 2 p.m.

Abortion rights advocates plan to hold a rally today outside the County Administration Building in Marion in response to the McDowell commissioners passing the Heartbeat Bill resolution.
On today, Dec. 1, the Supreme Court of the United States will hear oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. This case is a challenge to a Mississippi law that would ban nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of gestation. If the Court upholds this law, it will overturn the key finding of the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, which held that abortion is a right reserved to all Americans prior to fetal viability, and would effectively end the right to abortion access in the United States, according to a news release.
In response, activists and citizens across the United States are declaring Wednesday a National Day of Action to defend Roe v. Wade. In response to this national call, and to a recent resolution by the McDowell County Board of Commissioners that calls upon the North Carolina legislature to introduce and pass a “heartbeat” abortion ban, the Party for Socialism and Liberation Asheville will sponsor a rally and speak out to be held outside the County Administration Building at 60 E. Court Street in Marion at 2 p.m. today. They will demand a defense of abortion rights and reproductive justice, and call on Congress to immediately pass the Women's Health Protection Act, according to the news release.
“Attacks on abortion rights are an attack on the fundamental rights of all women, assaults on the rights of everyone who can become pregnant, and an attack on the entire working class,” said organizer Claire Clark. “Additionally, were Roe to be overturned, it would present serious implications for the right to bodily autonomy for transgender people, disabled people, and others. Abortion services are essential health care and a human right. We will not go back! We will fight back!”