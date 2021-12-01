Abortion rights advocates to hold rally in Marion today at 2 p.m.

Abortion rights advocates plan to hold a rally today outside the County Administration Building in Marion in response to the McDowell commissioners passing the Heartbeat Bill resolution.

On today, Dec. 1, the Supreme Court of the United States will hear oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. This case is a challenge to a Mississippi law that would ban nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of gestation. If the Court upholds this law, it will overturn the key finding of the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, which held that abortion is a right reserved to all Americans prior to fetal viability, and would effectively end the right to abortion access in the United States, according to a news release.