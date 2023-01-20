A can-do spirit: HCA Healthcare donates $10,000 to Foothills Food Hub in McDowell

HCA Healthcare recently donated $10,000 to the Foothills Food Hub on behalf of Mission Hospital McDowell.

The donation is the result of a nationwide food and nutrition drive led by HCA Healthcare. The Mission Health system, including Mission Hospital McDowell, participated in the food and nutrition drive by collecting a total of more than 5,500 pounds of food for local food banks across western North Carolina, according to a news release.

Of that total, Mission Hospital McDowell collected 1,276 pounds, which included food collected in partnership with the Foothills Community School. The food collected by Mission Hospital McDowell and Foothills Community School went directly to the Foothills Food Hub in Marion.

“HCA Healthcare facilities, including Mission Hospital McDowell, are heavily engaged in the health and well-being of the communities we serve,” said Marsha Myers, chief executive officer for Mission Hospital McDowell. “We are extremely proud of the response of our community and our staff to donate to the Foothills Food Hub.”

The food drive included a competition between Mission Health facilities to create sculptures out of donated food. The winning facility would receive $10,000 to donate to a local food bank or pantry. Mission Hospital McDowell was selected as the winner of the competition after constructing a Bigfoot sculpture with the food collected.

The Bigfoot structure was designed by Christina Irving, pharmacy technician at Mission Hospital McDowell. Irving was aided by the Mission Hospital McDowell Employee Advisory Group in the construction of the Bigfoot structure. Mission Hospital McDowell CEO and colleagues recently presented the $10,000 check to the staff of the Foothills Food Hub, according to the news release.

“The Foothills Food Hub and McDowell Local Food Advisory Council are so grateful to Mission Hospital McDowell for this generous donation,” said Heather Edwards, Foothills Food Hub executive director. “We are currently serving, on average, 600 households per week and this money will go a long way to supporting that effort.”

Mission Health, located in Asheville, serves as the regional tertiary and quaternary care center in western North Carolina and the adjoining region. Mission Hospital is licensed for 815 beds and is the region’s only Level II trauma center, comprehensive stroke center, Level III neonatal intensive care unit, and includes the only children’s hospital in western North Carolina. Mission Hospital is also a Magnet® designated hospital for nursing excellence. For more information, please visit missionhealth.org or @MissionHealthNC.

Mission Hospital McDowell, a member of Mission Health, an operating division of HCA Healthcare, is a community hospital serving McDowell, Burke and Rutherford counties. Located in Marion, Mission Hospital McDowell operates 30 beds, including five labor and delivery suites. Medical specialties offered include family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, emergency medicine, general surgery, orthopedics, urology, obstetrics and gynecology, and walk-in, non-emergency care at Mission My Care Now McDowell. Five of Mission Hospital McDowell’s primary care practices have been recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as Rural Health Clinics. For more information, please visit missionhealth.org/mcdowell.