74 more McDowell people test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 74 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday, Dec. 13.

At the time of Friday’s report, there were 140 individuals in quarantine, 8,835 out of quarantine and 146 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 5.8%, according to a news release.

Foothills Health District press releases have transitioned to twice weekly, Mondays and Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard continues to be updated each day (Monday-Friday) and can be found by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html

COVID-19 testing information:

• Andor Labs is offering free, drive-thru, COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lady Marian Plaza at 1155 North Main St. in Marion.

• Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, the Prescription Pad of Marion and CVS pharmacy.

COVID-19 vaccine information: