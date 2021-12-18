 Skip to main content
74 more McDowell people test positive for COVID-19
The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 74 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday, Dec. 13.

At the time of Friday’s report, there were 140 individuals in quarantine, 8,835 out of quarantine and 146 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 5.8%, according to a news release.

Foothills Health District press releases have transitioned to twice weekly, Mondays and Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard continues to be updated each day (Monday-Friday) and can be found by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html

COVID-19 testing information:

• Andor Labs is offering free, drive-thru, COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lady Marian Plaza at 1155 North Main St. in Marion.

• Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, the Prescription Pad of Marion and CVS pharmacy.

COVID-19 vaccine information:

The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the vaccine call center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.

McDowell County COVID-19 vaccination locations:

• Walmart Pharmacy 828-652-1498

Offering Moderna, Janssen (J&J) and Pfizer Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Ingles Pharmacy 828-652-7105

Offering Moderna, Janssen (J&J) and Pfizer Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Prescription Pad of Marion 659-9727

Offering Moderna, Janssen (J&J) and Pfizer Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• CVS Pharmacy 828-652-4343

Offering Moderna Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, the dose for children 5 and up, rapid, at-home, and PCR testing options, Prescription Pad of Marion on North Main Street is now offering an additional option in the fight against the pandemic: monoclonal antibody treatments.

These are not vaccines, but they are injections used to treat infected patients or patients who have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 positive person.

Anyone interested in learning more information about any of their services, qualifications needed, and scheduling a curbside or drive-thru visit is encouraged to call them at 828-659-9727.

Email requests for additional information can be directed to rxpadofmarion@gmail.com.

McDowell County vaccine doses administered:

• First doses: 24,452 (56% of residents ages 5 and older)

• Second doses: 22,995 (53% of residents ages 5 and older)

