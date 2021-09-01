74 more COVID cases reported in McDowell Wednesday. 90 deaths attributed to the virus.

On Wednesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported that 74 more local residents tested positive for COVID-19 and another person had died. And organizers of the WNC Bigfoot Festival announced the highly popular event has been postponed to May 2022 because of the pandemic.
This brings the total number of positives to 6,767 in McDowell County since the pandemic began. Currently, 714 people are quarantined and 328 test results are pending. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 31.1%, according to a news release.
Health officials said the virus has contributed to the deaths of 90 people locally.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the postponement of the next WNC Bigfoot Festival in Marion.
The event, which has drawn thousands of people to Marion, was cancelled last year due to the COVID pandemic. What would have been the 2021 festival was originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18.
Wednesday morning, organizers of the event issued a statement on social media.
“Due to the increased COVID-19 numbers and the continued spread of COVID-19 in Western North Carolina, the 2021 WNC Bigfoot Festival has been postponed until Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28, 2022,” reads the statement. “We’re hopeful that by May 2022 things will be safer, so that everyone can come and enjoy a few days of Sasquatch fun. Until then, you can check the WNC Bigfoot Festival website at marionbigfootfestival.com to see local Bigfoot-themed activities happening the week of Monday, September 13 through Saturday September 18.”
In addition to the potential of being a superspreader event, a large festival would put additional pressure on law enforcement, emergency personnel and city workers, all of which have seen their ranks depleted by COVID.
Also this week, Robert Masiello, the owner of Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts, said on Facebook his two doughnut locations in Marion and Old Fort as well as his brand new Bob’s Off Main Fat Belly Deli were all shut down until further notice. His new deli was scheduled to open Tuesday but that didn’t happen due to COVID exposure.
“This is the right thing to do,” Masiello said Tuesday on Facebook. “Once test results come back we will decide the next steps. We are sanitizing per CDC Guidelines. We will get through this. Thanks Bob.”
Also, the Marion City Council will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Marion Depot, located at 58 Depot St. in Marion. The purpose of the meeting is for the City Council to discuss matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Face coverings are required for this meeting. For more information, call City Manager Bob Boyette at 652-3551.
Upcoming vaccination clinics:
Friday, Sept. 3 from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.
Third Dose Clinic for Immunocompromised Individuals: call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment.