74 more COVID cases reported in McDowell Wednesday. 90 deaths attributed to the virus.

On Wednesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported that 74 more local residents tested positive for COVID-19 and another person had died. And organizers of the WNC Bigfoot Festival announced the highly popular event has been postponed to May 2022 because of the pandemic.

This brings the total number of positives to 6,767 in McDowell County since the pandemic began. Currently, 714 people are quarantined and 328 test results are pending. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 31.1%, according to a news release.

Health officials said the virus has contributed to the deaths of 90 people locally.

McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the postponement of the next WNC Bigfoot Festival in Marion.

The event, which has drawn thousands of people to Marion, was cancelled last year due to the COVID pandemic. What would have been the 2021 festival was originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18.

Wednesday morning, organizers of the event issued a statement on social media.

