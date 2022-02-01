 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
54 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19
54 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Tuesday that 54 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 954 individuals in quarantine, 10,860 out of quarantine and 159 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 30.9%, according to a news release.

 Additional information can be found on McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard and can be viewed by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html

COVID-19 testing information:

Upcoming testing locations and hours can be found by visiting: http://www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html

McDowell County COVID-19 testing providers:

• Andor Labs: 1155 N. Main St. Marion (on the left side of the Lady Marian Plaza)

• CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion

• Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion

• McDowell Medical Associates: 828-652-8727, 2293 Sugar Hill Road, Marion

• Mission My Care Now: 828-652-1400, 430 Rankin Drive, Marion

• Lake James Urgent Care: 828-707-7272

COVID-19 vaccine information:

Upcoming vaccination locations and hours can be found by visiting: http://www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html

The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.

McDowell County COVID-19 vaccination providers:

• CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion

• Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion

• Ingles Pharmacy: 828-652-7105, 625 W. Henderson St., Marion

• Walmart Pharmacy: 828-652-1498, 2875 Sugar Hill Road, Marion

• McDowell County Health Department: 828-803-4552

Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

• Friday, Feb. 4 from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. To make an appointment, call the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.

McDowell County vaccine doses administered:

• First doses: 24,905 (57% of residents ages 5 and older)

• Second doses: 23,342 (54% of residents ages 5 and older)

• Booster doses: 9,166

COVID-19 outbreak information:

Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:

Outbreaks

• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 21 staff members and five residents have tested positive.

• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 20 staff members and 19 residents have tested positive.

• Cedarbrook Residential: a total of 21 staff members and 11 residents have tested positive.

• Marion Correctional Institute: a total of 29 staff members and 79 inmates have tested positive.

• McDowell Assisted Living: a total of seven staff members and 17 residents has tested positive.

• Lake James Lodge: a total of five staff members and eight residents have tested positive.

