53 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19 since Monday. Health district returns to daily reports.

Hospitalizations due to the virus are at 2,122, the first time they have topped 2,000 since mid-October, when the state was coming down from the surge of the delta variant, but they are still much lower than the nearly 4,000 reported at the height of that surge.

So far in December, 381 people in North Carolina have died due to COVID-19. Throughout November, 515 died. Omicron was not detected until late November.

In August, when cases were increasing due to the delta variant, more than 1,200 North Carolinians died.

"We may be able to coexist with omicron in a way we've not been able to fully with delta or previous variants," Wohl said.

Due to recent increases in positive cases, Foothills Health District press releases have transitioned back to daily, Monday through Friday. Additional information can be found on McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard and can be found by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html

COVID-19 testing information: