53 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19 since Monday. Health district returns to daily reports.

The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that 53 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive COVID-19 since Monday, Dec. 27.
At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 236 individuals in quarantine, 8,973 out of quarantine and 147 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 8.2%, according to a news release.
North Carolina reported 9,377 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday from the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase since early September during the surge of the highly contagious delta variant, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
Now North Carolina faces a new variant, omicron. Public health officials believe that omicron is even more infectious than delta though it induces less severe symptoms.
Over the past week, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has reported an average of more than 5,900 new cases per day. At the beginning of December that rate was at less than 1,900.
"The number of cases have gone up dramatically," said Dr. David Wohl, infectious disease specialist at UNC-Chapel Hill. "But proportionately, we're not seeing hospitalizations or deaths go up to the same extent, and that's good. That's really, really key."
Hospitalizations due to the virus are at 2,122, the first time they have topped 2,000 since mid-October, when the state was coming down from the surge of the delta variant, but they are still much lower than the nearly 4,000 reported at the height of that surge.
So far in December, 381 people in North Carolina have died due to COVID-19. Throughout November, 515 died. Omicron was not detected until late November.
In August, when cases were increasing due to the delta variant, more than 1,200 North Carolinians died.
"We may be able to coexist with omicron in a way we've not been able to fully with delta or previous variants," Wohl said.
Due to recent increases in positive cases, Foothills Health District press releases have transitioned back to daily, Monday through Friday. Additional information can be found on McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard and can be found by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
COVID-19 testing information:
• Andor Labs: no appointment required. It is located at 1155 N. Main St. Marion (on the left side of the Lady Marian Plaza). Testing will be done from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30; and Friday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 3.
• CVS Pharmacy: appointments are required 828-652-4343. It is located at 555 N. Main St., Marion. Testing will be done from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30; Friday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 2; and Monday, Jan. 3.
• Prescription Pad of Marion: appointments are not required but preferred 828-652-4343. It is located at 1211 N. Main St., Marion. Testing will be done from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30; Friday, Dec. 31 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3.
• McDowell Medical Associates: no appointment required 828-652-8727. It is located at 2293 Sugar Hill Road, Marion. Testing will be done from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30; and Friday, Dec. 31 and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 and 2 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3.
• Mission My Care Now: no appointment required 828-652-1400. It is located at 430 Rankin Drive, Marion. Testing will be done from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30; and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3.
• Lake James Urgent Care: open 24/7 phone consultation required. 828-707-7272.
McDowell County schools students and staff:
A COVID-19 testing site with Andor Labs will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the back parking lot of Pleasant Gardens Elementary. Interested McDowell County school students and staff who have been exposed to COVID-19 or have had symptoms over the holiday break are encouraged to help slow the spread and get tested before returning to school.
This is a drive-up testing that is at no cost. Please bring your insurance or Medicaid card.
COVID-19 vaccine information:
• CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion. Vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 3. No appointment required.
• Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-652-4343, 1211 N. Main St., Marion. Vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 and Friday, Dec. 31 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3. No appointment required.
• Ingles Pharmacy: 828-652-7105, 625 W. Henderson St., Marion. Vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 and Friday, Dec. 31; and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 1; and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3. Appointments are required.
• Walmart Pharmacy: 828-652-1498, 2875 Sugar Hill Road, Marion. Vaccines will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30; from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31; from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2; and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3. No appointment required.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
• Friday, Jan. 7 from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. To make an appointment, call the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 24,564 (57% of residents ages 5 and older)
• Second doses: 22,982 (53% of residents ages 5 and older)
The News & Observer of Raleigh contributed to this report.