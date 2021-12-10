47 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID. Just over half have had two shots.

Just over half of those eligible in McDowell County have had two COVID vaccines, health officials said Friday.

That same day, the McDowell County Health Department reported 47 additional McDowell residents had tested positive since Monday's report.

On Friday, there are 105 individuals in quarantine, 8,764 out of quarantine and 146 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate -- the percentage of those tested who turn out to be positive -- is 4.6%, according to a news release.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday, Dec. 10, reported 3,606 new COVID-19 cases statewide, down from 4,153 on Thursday, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Twenty-one coronavirus-related deaths were added on Dec. 10. Health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

At least 1,493 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Dec. 10, including 372 adults being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

On Dec. 8, the latest date with available information, 7.4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.