47 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID. Just over half have had two shots.

Just over half of those eligible in McDowell County have had two COVID vaccines, health officials said Friday.
That same day, the McDowell County Health Department reported 47 additional McDowell residents had tested positive since Monday's report.
On Friday, there are 105 individuals in quarantine, 8,764 out of quarantine and 146 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate -- the percentage of those tested who turn out to be positive -- is 4.6%, according to a news release.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday, Dec. 10, reported 3,606 new COVID-19 cases statewide, down from 4,153 on Thursday, The Charlotte Observer reported.
Twenty-one coronavirus-related deaths were added on Dec. 10. Health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.
At least 1,493 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Dec. 10, including 372 adults being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.
On Dec. 8, the latest date with available information, 7.4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.
Roughly 73% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 69% have been fully vaccinated. Out of the state’s total population, about 58% are fully vaccinated and 62% have received at least one dose. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.
Some states are seeing a surge in numbers and hospitalizations.
Bloomberg News reported a little more than 60% of the U.S. population is considered fully vaccinated, generally meaning two shots, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. That still leaves a large pool of highly susceptible people capable of pressuring hospitals.
In the most recent CDC data, from September, unvaccinated people had about 14 times the risk of dying from COVID-19 after adjusting for age — a major factor in COVID outcomes.
In some states in the Midwest and Northeast, COVID hospitalizations are mirroring last year’s seasonal pattern, said Pinar Karaca-Mandic, one of the leaders of the COVID-19 Hospitalization Tracking Project at the University of Minnesota.
“The winter coming, people are being more indoors,” she said. During last year’s surge, “everyone was unvaccinated,” Karaca-Mandic said.
While most Americans are inoculated now, they’re also isolating less than last year.
Locally, Foothills Health District press releases have transitioned to twice weekly, Mondays and Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard continues to be updated each day (Monday-Friday) and can be found by searching online for McDowell County Emergency Services and following the links.
COVID-19 testing information:
• Andor Labs is offering free, drive-thru, COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lady Marian Plaza at 1155 North Main St in Marion.
• Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion, and CVS pharmacy.
COVID-19 vaccine information:
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, 7 days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Public health COVID-19 vaccination information:
• McDowell County Health Department will offer a drive-thru vaccine clinic for ages 5 and up on Friday, Dec. 17 from noon to 2 p.m. This clinic is open for first, second, third doses (immunocompromised) and booster vaccinations. Appointments are not necessary but are preferred and can be made by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
Other McDowell County COVID-19 vaccination locations:
• The Prescription Pad of Marion-provides walk-in vaccinations with no appointment needed for ages 5 and up
• McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort
• Ingles (appointment only)
• Walmart
• CVS
• UNC Health Physician Practices
In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, the dose for children 5 and up, rapid, at-home, and PCR testing options, Prescription Pad of Marion on North Main Street is now offering an additional option in the fight against the pandemic: monoclonal antibody treatments.
These are not vaccines, but they are injections used to treat infected patients or patients who have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 positive person.
Anyone interested in learning more information about any of their services, qualifications needed, and scheduling a curbside or drive-thru visit is encouraged to call them at 828-659-9727.
Email requests for additional information can be directed to rxpadofmarion@gmail.com.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered: