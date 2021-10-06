25 more McDowell people test positive for COVID-19. McDowell remains high in new cases per population

The McDowell County Health Department reported 25 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday and McDowell remained near the top in new cases per population in North Carolina.
An interactive map from Johns Hopkins University and Medicine shows new daily cases per 100,000 population for N.C. counties over a seven day period. Rutherford (77 cases), McDowell (75 cases), Cleveland (66 cases) and Burke (65 cases) are among he highest in the state.
At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 398 individuals in quarantine in McDowell, 7,878 out of quarantine and 121 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 25%, according to a news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
COVID-19 testing information
• Andor Labs is offering free COVID-19 testing Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. in the old Bank of America parking lot at 120 N. Main St. in Marion.
• Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion, and CVS pharmacy. If you cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811.
COVID-19 vaccine information
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Wal-Mart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound residents who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
• Friday, Oct. 8 from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department
• Third dose clinic for immunocompromised individuals: call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment
• Pfizer Booster Vaccine: Call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment or visit https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. CDC Recommendations for Pfizer Booster Vaccine can be found by visiting the following link: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p0924-booster-recommendations-.html
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 23,206 (58% of eligible residents)
• Second doses: 21,191 (53% of eligible residents)
COVID-19 outbreak and cluster information
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. Clusters are defined by DHHS as: a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
The current outbreaks and clusters in McDowell County are:
Outbreaks
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of seven staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 15 staff members and four residents have tested positive.
• McDowell Assisted Living: a total of five staff members and 21 residents have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and 20 inmates have tested positive. Three staff members and 16 inmates have recovered from COVID-19.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of seven staff members have tested positive.
• Lake James Lodge: a total of three staff members and eight residents have tested positive.
• McDowell House: a total of two staff members and 12 residents have tested positive.
Clusters
• Old Fort Elementary School: a total of nine students and two staff.