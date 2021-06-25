20 McDowell residents test positive for COVID in one week. Vaccination effort continues

While some sense of normalcy has returned to daily life, COVID-19 has not gone away.
The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 20 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for the virus during the week of Saturday, June 19 through Friday, June 25.
And during that week, other parts of the world -- including Australia, Israel and Portugal -- tightened some restrictions with the emergence of the delta variant, which poses a serious threat to unvaccinated people.
At the same time, President Biden announced that the White House will miss its mark of having 70 percent of the nation vaccinated by July 4.
More rural areas across the nation, including McDowell, had much lower vaccination rates. McDowell health officials had given just under 18,000 people at least one does off the vaccine as of Friday. McDowell's total population is around 45,800, according to U.S. Census estimates. Those over the age of 12 are eligible for a shot.
The latest local report brought the total number of positives to 5,193 in McDowell County since the pandemic began last year There have been 46,488 tests conducted, 41,292 negative results and 3 tests are pending results.
At the time of Friday’s report, there are 24 individuals in quarantine, 5,092 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 5.2%, according to a news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday through Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Citizens in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.
Appointments are available for the upcoming Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Wednesday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at the McDowell County Health Department. This clinic is for ages 12 years old and older. Walk-ins are welcome. First dose vaccine appointments can be also booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound citizens can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 17,928
• Second doses: 16,918