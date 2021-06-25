20 McDowell residents test positive for COVID in one week. Vaccination effort continues

While some sense of normalcy has returned to daily life, COVID-19 has not gone away.

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 20 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for the virus during the week of Saturday, June 19 through Friday, June 25.

And during that week, other parts of the world -- including Australia, Israel and Portugal -- tightened some restrictions with the emergence of the delta variant, which poses a serious threat to unvaccinated people.

At the same time, President Biden announced that the White House will miss its mark of having 70 percent of the nation vaccinated by July 4.

More rural areas across the nation, including McDowell, had much lower vaccination rates. McDowell health officials had given just under 18,000 people at least one does off the vaccine as of Friday. McDowell's total population is around 45,800, according to U.S. Census estimates. Those over the age of 12 are eligible for a shot.

The latest local report brought the total number of positives to 5,193 in McDowell County since the pandemic began last year There have been 46,488 tests conducted, 41,292 negative results and 3 tests are pending results.