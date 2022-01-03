153 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19 since Friday

The Foothills Health District has released a document with guidance in regard to COVID-19 isolation and quarantine measures. These measures are specific to positive cases, exposed cases, vaccinated, unvaccinated and boosted individuals. Additional guidance for specific populations is expected to be released from NCDHHS and the CDC in the coming days.

“We are continuing to diligently monitor the health of Rutherford and McDowell counties,” said Health Director Karen Powell. “The rise in positive cases just over the past few days is extremely concerning. We knew with back-to-back holidays and the new omicron variant that our positive cases would increase and unfortunately, our expectations were exceeded. I encourage everyone to be diligent with mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing. In addition, it is more critical than ever that you get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster. While we know that vaccinated persons can still get COVID-19, the vaccine prevents severe illness, hospitalization and death. Please do it for yourself and those you love.”