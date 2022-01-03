153 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19 since Friday

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 153 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, Dec. 31.
And on Friday, 43 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive.
At the time of Monday’s report, there were 336 individuals in quarantine, 9,093 out of quarantine and 147 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 12.7%, according to a news release.
Testing information:
Upcoming testing locations and hours can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html.
McDowell County COVID-19
testing providers:
Andor Labs: 1155 N. Main St., Marion (on the left side of the Lady Marian Plaza)
CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion
Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion
McDowell Medical Associates: 828-652-8727, 2293 Sugar Hill Road, Marion
Mission My Care Now: 828-652-1400, 430 Rankin Drive, Marion
Lake James Urgent Care: 828-707-7272
Vaccine information:
Upcoming vaccination locations and hours can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County COVID-19
vaccination providers:
CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion
Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion
Ingles Pharmacy: 828-652-7105, 625 W. Henderson St., Marion
Walmart Pharmacy: 828-652-1498, 2875 Sugar Hill Road, Marion
McDowell County Health Department: 828-803-4552
Upcoming public health COVID-19
vaccination clinics:
Friday, Jan. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. To make an appointment, call the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 24,577 (57% of residents ages 5 and older)
Second doses: 22,995 (53% of residents ages 5 and older)
Outbreak information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
Autumn Care of Marion: a total of three staff members and one resident have tested positive.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of two staff members have tested positive.
Cedarbrook Residential: a total of three staff members have tested positive.
Marion Correctional Institute: a total of two staff members and four inmates have tested positive.
The Foothills Health District has released a document with guidance in regard to COVID-19 isolation and quarantine measures. These measures are specific to positive cases, exposed cases, vaccinated, unvaccinated and boosted individuals. Additional guidance for specific populations is expected to be released from NCDHHS and the CDC in the coming days.
“We are continuing to diligently monitor the health of Rutherford and McDowell counties,” said Health Director Karen Powell. “The rise in positive cases just over the past few days is extremely concerning. We knew with back-to-back holidays and the new omicron variant that our positive cases would increase and unfortunately, our expectations were exceeded. I encourage everyone to be diligent with mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing. In addition, it is more critical than ever that you get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster. While we know that vaccinated persons can still get COVID-19, the vaccine prevents severe illness, hospitalization and death. Please do it for yourself and those you love.”
For more information regarding guidance, safety measures and specific case counts, visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.