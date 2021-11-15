15 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID, another person has died

Between Friday’s report and Monday’s follow up, 15 additional people were confirmed with COVID-19 and another person died from complications, McDowell health officials said.
Reports are now provided two days a week, but the online local dashboard can be accessed online 24 hours a day by searching for McDowell County Emergency Services website and clicking on the links.
And on Monday, the McDowell County Commissioners eased restrictions for county employees, making them optional in most cases.
This change, which took place immediately after the vote, does not affect departments that are governed by other federal or state mandates such as Transit and EMS (while interacting with patients). Also, staff who visit offsite locations while on the clock must follow any face-covering requirements that may be in effect at that location.
The latest report from the McDowell County Health Department brings the total number of known positives to 8,802 locally since the pandemic began.
There have been 67,909 tests conducted, 59,033 negative results and 74 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 56 individuals in quarantine, 8,604 out of quarantine and 142 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 3.6%, according to a news release.
State numbers from the News & Observer of Raleigh:
At least 1,506,576 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 18,437 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 1,361 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,681 on Sunday and 1,730 on Saturday. The state doesn’t update case counts over the weekends.
There were 26 coronavirus-related deaths added Monday. Health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.
At least 1,039 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, including 290 adults being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.
On Saturday, the most recent date with available information, 6.2% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.
Roughly 72% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 68% have been fully vaccinated. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.
Local COVID-19 testing information:
Andor Labs is offering free, drive-thru, COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lady Marian Plaza at 1155 N. Main St. in Marion.
Other COVID-19 testing locations include primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion and CVS pharmacy.
COVID-19 vaccine information:
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from, including McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Wal-Mart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. Vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Public health COVID-19 vaccination information:
McDowell County Health Department will offer a drive-thru vaccine clinic for ages 5 and up this Friday, Nov. 19, from noon to 2 p.m. This clinic is open for first, second, third doses (immunocompromised) and booster vaccinations. Appointments are not necessary but are preferred and can be made by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 23,913 (60% of eligible residents)
Second doses: 22,318 (56% of eligible residents)
COVID-19 outbreak information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and 22 inmates have tested positive. Three staff members and 22 inmates have recovered from COVID-19.