13 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID in one week

This brought the total number of positives to 5,206 in McDowell County. There had been 46,707 tests conducted, 41,491 negative results and 10 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there are 23 individuals in quarantine, 5,106 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 7.8%, according to a news release.

Appointments are available for the upcoming Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Wednesday, July 7 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. This clinic is for ages 12 years old and older. Walk-ins are welcome. First dose vaccine appointments can be also booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. McDowell County Health Department will offer $25 Summer Cards at this clinic. Anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $25 card after vaccination while supplies last. Cards are for the first dose only for both the person being vaccinated and the driver. As part of its ongoing effort to get more North Carolinians vaccinated and safely bring summer back, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is offering $25 Summer Cards at McDowell County Health Department to offset the time and transportation costs of getting vaccinated.