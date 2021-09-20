122 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID, two additional deaths

• Andor Labs is offering free COVID-19 testing Monday and Tuesday from 3-6 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday from 3-6 p.m. and Friday from 3-5 p.m. in the old Bank of America parking lot at 120 N. Main St. in Marion.

• Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion and CVS pharmacy. If you cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811.

COVID-19 vaccine information:

The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort.

First-dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting www.myspot.nc.gov. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.