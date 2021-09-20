122 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID, two additional deaths

More deaths in McDowell County have been attributed to COVID-19.
On Monday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 122 additional residents had tested positive for the virus and two more people had died.
There were 486 people in quarantine and the county's 14-day positivity rate was 25.4%. So far, 105 deaths in McDowell County are COVID-related, according to health officials.
Statewide numbers
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 3,257 new COVID-19 cases, down from 5,962 on Sunday and 6,605 on Saturday, according to a story from The Charlotte Observer.
The state doesn’t update coronavirus counts over the weekends.
One hundred sixty-one additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday. State health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.
At least 3,323 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, including 887 adult patients who are being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.
On Saturday, the latest date with available information, 10.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.
Roughly 68% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 63% have been fully vaccinated. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.
Two North Carolina firefighters recently died after contracting COVID-19, the Observer reported.
The Durham Fire Department said 45-year-old veteran firefighter Jeremy Klemm first tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 17. Over the weekend, officials said he had died.
In Charlotte, firefighters reported the death of 46-year-old Jeffery Hager, who had been in the hospital with coronavirus-related complications. He died Sept. 11, a week before his wife, Amee, also died, leaving their four children behind, The Charlotte Observer reported.
Local information
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
COVID-19 outbreak and cluster information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. Clusters are defined by DHHS as a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
The current outbreaks and clusters in McDowell County are:
Outbreaks
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of seven staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of eight staff members and three residents have tested positive.
• McDowell Assisted Living: a total of five staff members and 20 residents have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and 16 inmates have tested positive. Three staff members and 16 inmates have recovered from COVID-19.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of five staff members have tested positive.
Clusters
• Old Fort Elementary School: a total of nine students and two staff
• McDowell High School Cluster 1: a total of 11 students
• McDowell High School Cluster 2: a total of six students
• West McDowell Middle School: a total of five students
• West Marion Elementary School: a total of five students
COVID-19 testing information:
• Andor Labs is offering free COVID-19 testing Monday and Tuesday from 3-6 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday from 3-6 p.m. and Friday from 3-5 p.m. in the old Bank of America parking lot at 120 N. Main St. in Marion.
• Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion and CVS pharmacy. If you cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811.
COVID-19 vaccine information:
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort.
First-dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting www.myspot.nc.gov. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.