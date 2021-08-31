103 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID, two more deaths. Marion City Council calls special meeting.

COVID-19 testing information:

Citizens in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician, local urgent care clinics or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652- 6811 to schedule a test. The next drive-thru testing clinic will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the McDowell County Health Department from 9-11 a.m.

COVID-19 vaccine information:

The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting www.myspot.nc.gov. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.