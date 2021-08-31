103 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID, two more deaths. Marion City Council calls special meeting.

On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported that 103 more local residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and two additional people had died.
Also on Tuesday, state officials reported that half of all eligible North Carolinians have been vaccinated, but the unvaccinated were filling ICUs.
In McDowell, 326 tests were still pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 640 individuals in quarantine, 5,964 out of quarantine and 89 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 30.7%, according to a news release. State officials said the goal was 5% or lower.
Soaring numbers in the region have led to the cancellation of the Historic Morganton Festival weekends in Burke County and the Hickory Oktoberfest in Catawba County. The Marion City Council will have a special-called meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Marion Depot “to discuss matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a Tuesday announcement.
The fate of the WNC Bigfoot Festival in Marion, set for Sept. 17-18, could be on the line.
Face coverings are required for this meeting. For more information, contact City Manager Bob Boyette at 652-3551.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
“This pandemic continues to accelerate at an alarming rate,” states Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “Sadly, August was a record month for new positive cases in McDowell County. The current surge of cases has surpassed what we experienced in January of this year. EMS calls for service related to COVID-19 remain at record levels with healthcare resources remaining strained. Please get vaccinated, wear a mask in public, and do your part to stop the transmission of this virus within our community.”
COVID-19 outbreaks information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
Autumn Care of Marion: a total of six staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of five staff members and three residents have tested positive.
McDowell Assisted Living: a total of four staff members and nine residents have tested positive.
McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and 16 inmates have tested positive.
COVID-19 testing information:
Citizens in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician, local urgent care clinics or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652- 6811 to schedule a test. The next drive-thru testing clinic will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the McDowell County Health Department from 9-11 a.m.
COVID-19 vaccine information:
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting www.myspot.nc.gov. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 9-11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.