Laurel River Trail a great cold-weather hike

I like hiking when the icicles are formed on the rocks and trees. (I know, I’m seeking psychiatric help.)
The problem is, if there is ice on the trees, there is ice under your feet, so you have to be careful. If you’re like me and you like a little nip, in the air that is, this can be a fun hike.
This one will take most of the day. There is some driving involved and the trail will take time. One of the benefits, other than the trail, is the possibility of finding some rural eateries. I know these days, things are a little iffy but if you take your time and look hard enough, you’ll find something different and satisfying in the food department.
I’m the trail guy, not the food editor, but you need to know there is a bakery on Main Street in Weaverville that has some great morning snacks. Opens about 9 a.m.
Remember, if you hike, you can eat pastries and cakes. I’m pretty sure that’s written down somewhere important, like the Dead Sea scrolls maybe.
In the current situation, most of the restaurants in Marshall and Hot Springs that have remained open serve outside dining or take out only. On our last hike, we were so hungry that we chose the outside dining, even in the very cold weather. It worked. I didn’t get COVID-19 … and my pneumonia is getting better.
The Laurel River Trail
Difficulty: Moderate. I know most trail guides rate this as an easy trail but that is based primarily on the elevation gain and loss. That is a perfectly legitimate way to rate the trail, but I think the wear and tear on your knees and ankles makes it a little more difficult that the “easy” rating implies.
Shoes: I wore a trail shoe last time and they just didn’t provide enough platform. The rocks and roots are hard on feet and ankles. Wear as solid a shoe or boot as you can. I don’t want to scare you off. You’ll make it fine in a trail shoe. Just a suggestion.
Time: This is an out-and-back trail. Expect to spend about 4-5 hours on the trail if you plan to go to the confluence of French Broad River and Big Laurel Creek and back. Plan for a stop at the remains of the town of Runion along the way. We’ll discuss that in a bit.
Distance/Elevation: Total distance round trip is about 7.5 miles. Elevation gain is about 760 feet, but you really won’t notice it.
Safety: This is a pretty flat trail and wide most of the way. There are a couple of spots where it gets narrow. The rocks are the biggest obstacle. This is probably the rockiest trail I have hiked in WNC. Just be aware and keep your eyes on the trail.
Passing other hikers is not a problem. There is usually plenty of room to distance yourself. Have a mask available in case things get crowded. I’m sure if you hike in the warmer months, you will see plenty of people.
There are no restroom facilities whatsoever. Not at the trail parking area, not anywhere on the trail. Be prepared.
Courtesy: We did not see any bicycles or tracks to indicate they had been on the trail. I did not see any signs that indicated bikes were not allowed so you might encounter bike traffic in the more active months. Just be on guard. Remember, trail etiquette gives bikes the right of way.
I saw a little debris along the trail. It could be from past floods. Please don’t add to it. What you take in, take out.
HOW TO GET THERE:
From Marion, it will take about an hour and a half. First, head to Asheville then take I-240 to N.C. 26 North to Weaverville. When you’re on 26 headed north, go on past New Stock Road then look for exit 19A which will take you to Marshall and Hot Springs. Head west toward Hot Springs. You’ll be on U.S. 25/70. After about 20 miles, you will get to the intersection of 25/70 and U.S. 208. Before you make the turn to 208, you will see a well-defined parking area on your left. That is the trail head parking. Careful of your left turn here. There is usually pretty heavy traffic.
Most GPS units will recognize and direct you to the spot if you plug in “Laurel River Trail.”
THE TRAIL:
From the parking area, go to the end in the opposite direction from the bridge. You’ll see the paths that are headed downhill a little. There are two paths, stay on the upper path until you get down to the level of the river.
The trail is posted with signs telling the hiker that the first mile of the trail is on private property. Basically, just stay on the trail and don’t wander over to the river until you are on the regular hiking trail. You’ll be reminded because almost every tree has a “No Trespassing” sign nailed to it.
There’s a short downhill then you’ll be walking along the Laurel River. Actually, the correct name is Big Laurel Creek which makes this one of the biggest creeks I have ever seen. Very soon you will see a house on the left side of the trail. Just walk on by unless you are interested in renting the house for a longer stay. We found some brochures about the place located at the trailside.
After a short while, the road ends and the trail begins. Now just walk and enjoy. There is a constant roar (really, it is a roar) from the river on your right. If you record it, you could play it back at night instead of having to buy one of those apps that help you fall asleep.
At about 3.2 miles, there are remnants of an old building on the left. Almost immediately, an obvious trail leads off to the left. Look around. This is what is left of the town of Runion, North Carolina.
Built in the early 1900s and named for the local mail carrier, “Paddlefoot” Runion, the town had, at one time, more than 100 residents. The main purpose of the town was to service the Laurel River Logging Company as it operated sawmills to provide, by rail cars, lumber, and pulp to the area.
Back to the main trail. Left turn. In about 15 minutes you will see the French Broad River. This is the end of this trail. Time to head back on the same trail.
Obviously, this is a great summertime walk, but if you want to test your adventurous side, try this one in the cold weather. Maybe with a little snow. Enjoy the holidays. Stay safe.