Laurel River Trail a great cold-weather hike

From the parking area, go to the end in the opposite direction from the bridge. You’ll see the paths that are headed downhill a little. There are two paths, stay on the upper path until you get down to the level of the river.

The trail is posted with signs telling the hiker that the first mile of the trail is on private property. Basically, just stay on the trail and don’t wander over to the river until you are on the regular hiking trail. You’ll be reminded because almost every tree has a “No Trespassing” sign nailed to it.

There’s a short downhill then you’ll be walking along the Laurel River. Actually, the correct name is Big Laurel Creek which makes this one of the biggest creeks I have ever seen. Very soon you will see a house on the left side of the trail. Just walk on by unless you are interested in renting the house for a longer stay. We found some brochures about the place located at the trailside.

After a short while, the road ends and the trail begins. Now just walk and enjoy. There is a constant roar (really, it is a roar) from the river on your right. If you record it, you could play it back at night instead of having to buy one of those apps that help you fall asleep.